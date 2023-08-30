"Sorry y’all but this is embarrassing"; "I fear she needs to pack it up" - Tennis fans react to Venus Williams' opening round exit at 2023 US Open

Venus Williams' opening-round exit at the 2023 US Open has left tennis fans wondering about her future in the sport.

On Tuesday, August 29, Williams took on Greet Minnen in the first round of the New York Major. In what was a milestone 100th career US Open match for the American veteran, she fell at the first hurdle for the second consecutive year after losing in straight sets to the young Belgian qualifier.

Last year, Williams made a first-round exit at the tournament following a straight-sets defeat to Alison Van Uytvanck.

Fans were quick to take to social media and express their views after her loss to Minnen, with one calling the result embarrassing.

"Sorry y’all but this is embarrassing," said one fan.

Another fan suggested that she needs to join sister Serena Williams in retirement.

"I can’t stand watching Venus keep losing like this, I fear she needs to pack it up," said one user.

Here are a few more reactions to Venus Williams' 2023 US Open exit:

Greet Minnen: "It was incredible to play a legend like Venus Williams"

Greet Minnen in action at the 2023 US Open.

Venus Williams has a long and proud history at the US Open. 2023 marks her 24th main draw appearance at the season's final Grand Slam. Having won the singles title twice (2000 and 2001) and the doubles title as many times (1999, 2009), the former World No. 1 was expected to put up a fight against Greet Minnen on Tuesday night.

However, it wasn't to be as Williams, playing in her 356th career Grand Slam match, was eliminated from the tournament by Minnen in the opening round itself. The World No. 97 needed just one hour and 13 minutes of play to register an emphatic 6-1, 6-1 win.

Minnen was in command throughout the contest, fending off all six break points she faced and hitting 24 winners to Williams' 10. In her post-match on-court interview, she paid tribute to Williams and vowed to keep going strong in the event this fortnight.

"It was incredible to play a legend like her. I have huge respect for her, to be there at 43 years old, it’s amazing. She has amazing strokes, amazing serve, so I really tried to play aggressive, make her move as much as possible, even hit a few drop shots, which I’m not used to -- but I’ll keep doing it, I think," she said.

Minnen's career-best Grand Slam performance came at the US Open two years ago, when she reached the third round. She will next face fellow qualifier Sachia Vickery in the second round on Thursday.

Williams, on the other hand, has only three wins to her name this season: against Katie Volynets in Auckland, Camila Giorgi in Birmingham, and Veronika Kudermetova in Cincinnati.

