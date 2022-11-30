"Sounds pretty nasty to me" - Martina Navratilova expresses her concern over the workings of Twitter since Elon Musk's takeover

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova has been highly critical of billionaire Elon Musk ever since his controversial takeover of Twitter. The 18-time Grand Slam champion has not been impressed by the changes to the micro-blogging site as well as reports of a hostile work environment.

Navratilova recently reacted to a report suggesting that managers at Twitter are expected to identify low-performing workers, who then have four weeks to improve or be fired.

"Wow. Not exactly a fun place to work… sounds pretty nasty to me. Good luck to all the remaining employees at twitter, seriously," she tweeted.

Martina Navratilova @Martina Zoë Schiffer @ZoeSchiffer NEW: Twitter engineers have received another late night email laying out Elon Musk’s expectations. Managers are expected to “identify low performers on a regular basis.” Those employees then have “up to” 4-weeks to improve or they’re out. 1/ NEW: Twitter engineers have received another late night email laying out Elon Musk’s expectations. Managers are expected to “identify low performers on a regular basis.” Those employees then have “up to” 4-weeks to improve or they’re out. 1/ Wow. Not exactly a fun place to work… sounds pretty nasty to me. Good luck to all the remaining employees at twitter, seriously. twitter.com/ZoeSchiffer/st… Wow. Not exactly a fun place to work… sounds pretty nasty to me. Good luck to all the remaining employees at twitter, seriously. twitter.com/ZoeSchiffer/st…

Navratilova also replied to a tweet suggesting that people might punish Musk by not buying Teslas, saying you "couldn’t pay me to drive one."

"Probably. Some already have. I would have bought one a while back but the styling didn’t thrill me. And now you couldn’t pay me to drive one:)" she wrote.

Martina Navratilova @Martina @DylanMurphy666 Probably. Some already have. I would have bought one a while back but the styling didn’t thrill me. And now you couldn’t pay me to drive one:) @DylanMurphy666 Probably. Some already have. I would have bought one a while back but the styling didn’t thrill me. And now you couldn’t pay me to drive one:)

"I actually had to wait till I got my citizenship before I came out" - Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova during a women's health panel discussion

During an interview a few years ago, Martina Navratilova revealed that she could not come out as gay before acquiring American citizenship because back then, it was a disqualifier.

"I actually had to wait till I got my citizenship before I came out because back then it was a disqualifier to be gay. So I've had reporters after me for years, they were like, 'What about you?' and I said, 'I can't talk about it until I get my citizenship'," Navratilova said.

"I was always covering somebody else's behind by not coming out. Although I covered mine by not coming out because I wouldn't be able to become an American," she added.

The American recalled the 1981 US Open as the time when she finally felt accepted, despite losing in the final to Tracy Austin.

"When I got my trophy, people were clapping and they kept clapping. I finally started crying because I felt accepted. For the first time, I felt like I was at home," she said.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes