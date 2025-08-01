"Speaking to no one"- Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle reveals off-grid birthday celebration

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 01, 2025 07:05 GMT
Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle reveals off-grid birthday celebration. Credit: GETTY

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, celebrated her 28th birthday exactly the way she wanted to. While Fritz is busy in Toronto, playing in the National Bank Open, where he recently defeated Spain's Roberto Carballés Baena, his girlfriend chose a serene retreat far from the spotlight on the special occasion.

On Thursday, Morgan posted an Instagram story, giving an insight into her low-key birthday celebration. She captured a peaceful stream winding through landscaped rocks and greenery. She wrote in the caption:

"spending my birthday exactly how i want (in the middle of nowhere and speaking to no one) 🙏🏼🥲🥰"
Morgan Riddle&#039;s Instagram story
Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

Morgan Riddle was born on July 31, 1997, and is from Saint Paul, Minnesota. She graduated (2019, English Literature) from Wagner College in New York City.

also-read-trending Trending

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle takes the fashion game to another level at Wimbledon

In this year's Wimbledon, both Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle turned heads for separate reasons. While Fritz cruised to the semifinal before Carlos Alcaraz defeated him, Riddle turned up the glamor with a series of memorable outfits at Fritz's matches.

When she first arrived at the All England Club, she wore a sleek pink dress, which she complemented with high pink heels and a red-colored luxurious handbag. She posted the photos on Instagram with the caption:

After posting several more outfits from subsequent matches, Riddle's final post was all about documenting the journey and paying tribute to Fritz's spirited run at Wimbledon. She wrote in the caption:

"two weeks of strawberries, a record high resting heart rate, and some of my favorite memories yet 🤍 so proud of you @taylor_fritz for giving your all every match and every point. thank you london, till next year 🌱🍓"
Even Taylor Fritz has previously said that having Morgan supporting him at the stadium motivates him to do better and it reflects in his ranking. He said (via ESPN) after a tight quarterfinal win over Karen Khachanov:

"There's been a pretty constant results and ranking rise since we've been together. I think I would have to say she's been a big help to me just kind of keeping me focused, having someone who cares and just pushes you to just do better and do the right things, be healthier."

Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz met in June 2020 via dating app Raya and began dating soon after. She started accompanying him on tour in 2021 and shifted fully into her content creator role by 2022.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
