"Special week with 3 ladies" - Gael Monfils dedicates ATP title to his mother, wife Elina Svitolina, and daughter Skai

Gael Monfils recently paid special tribute to his family and close friend after emerging victorious at the 2023 Stockholm Open on Sunday, 22 October.

The Frenchman has enjoyed a sensational campaign at the Stockholm Open this week. After fending off challenges from numerous competitors, Monfils squared off against qualifier Pavel Kotov in the final of the Swedish event.

Despite facing resistance from the Russian pro, the 37-year-old prevailed in a hard-fought three-set battle, concluding their meet with a scoreline of 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-3 in two hours and 37 minutes.

With this win, Gael Monfils became the oldest tennis professional to triumph at the BNP Paribas Nordic Open and reclaimed the ATP 250 crown for the second time after 13 years. Moreover, his victory moved him up to No. 89 on the ATP ranking.

Speaking at the post-match on-court interview, Gael Monfils reserved a few kind words for his wife and fellow tennis player Elina Svitolina, his mother Sylvette Cartesse, and his daughter Skai, who witnessed her father's maiden victory since her birth.

“Special week for me with 3 ladies. My mom, thank you. As always it’s nice to win a title in front of her. My wife Elina. Thank you. The last one my daughter Skaï who’s watching in front of the TV. It’s my first time as a father I’ve won a title. It’s very special,” he spoke.

The Frenchman mentioned how he clinched his 12th title at Stockholm and credited his friend Michael for assisting him with his training when he needed it the most.

“The funny thing is it’s my 12th title. 13 years later I won here. I guess 12 is my lucky number so.. crazy. Short story but long story. I’d like to thank Michael. Before Roland Garros, I told him I need his help again. He’s like really? I’m like ‘yes.’ He said ‘I watched your match. It was terrible. Tomorrow we’ll practice together," said Monfils.

"We love you more than words can express" - Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina on daughter Skai on her first birthday

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina with daughter Skai

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina recently expressed their admiration for their daughter Skai on her first birthday.

In an Instagram post, Elina Svitolina posted a few photos and dedicated a paragraph to her daughter.

"Happy 1st birthday to the sweetest little girl 🐣 May your day be filled with laughter, joy, and lots of cake 🎂You bring so much happiness to our lives, and we are grateful for every moment with you✨✨✨Here’s to a lifetime of love, happiness, and endless adventures. We love you more than words can express. Happy birthday, our precious angel."