Sports lawyer who previously represented Maria Sharapova to fight Simona Halep's case as Romanian looks to appeal four-year doping ban

Howard Jacobs, a prominent sports lawyer known for his work in doping cases, has been chosen to represent Simona Halep in her appeal against a four-year doping ban.

Recognized as a top advocate for athletes in doping-related matters globally, Jacobs previously represented Maria Sharapova in a similar capacity.

On Tuesday (September 12), the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) made an official announcement regarding two separate anti-doping rule violations by Simona Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion. Consequently, Halep is now facing a suspension as a result of these violations.

The news of Simona Halep's representation became public when the law firm of Howard Jacobs retweeted a tweet from Halep following her ban.

Since 2001, this law firm has offered legal representation to over 300 athletes globally in doping cases. They have taken on numerous high-profile clients such as tennis icon Maria Sharapova, Olympic champion Veronica Campbell Brown, basketball star Diana Taurasi, track and field champion LaShawn Merritt, swimmer Jessica Hardy, golfer Vijay Singh and UFC star Jon Jones, among others.

Simona Halep's impressive career saw her hold the World No. 1 ranking for an astonishing 64 weeks from 2017 to 2019. Furthermore, she currently ranks third on the all-time prize money list, having amassed a career earnings total of $40,203,437.

Only Serena Williams and Venus Williams have earned more in their tennis careers.

Patrick Mouratoglou defends Simona Halep against the doping ban, criticizes the agency's actions

Simona Halep's coach Patrick Mouratoglou has stepped up to support her, raising concerns about the doping ban imposed by the International Tennis Integrity Agency. He has questioned the thoroughness of their investigation and its impact on Halep's reputation.

Following the announcement, the Frenchman expressed his discontent on Twitter, questioning the ITIA's commitment to truth in her case and criticizing her treatment. He called for the WTA, ATP, and PTPA to work together for reforms to prevent innocent players from suffering career setbacks due to an unfair system.

"I do not believe that the ITIA looked for the truth in Simona's case, and I do not believe that they treated her in a way that is acceptable. I hope that the WTA, ATP and PTPA will do their best to change a system that is destroying the careers of innocent players." Patrick Mouratoglou wrote.

"I cannot believe the decision that the ITIA has taken today in the case of Simona. I am extremely shocked and I have been during this whole year by the methods and the behavior of an organization that is supposed to treat the players fairly and try to establish the truth," he further added.