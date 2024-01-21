"Sports world continues to promote a murderous country" - Marta Kostyuk angered by Russian flag shown beside opponent's name after Australian Open win

Marta Kostyuk recently took umbrage at the US Open social media handle for not removing Russia's flag in a graphic detailing her 6-2, 6-1 fourth-round win against Maria Timofeeva in Melbourne on Sunday (January 21).

Kostyuk has put together an impressive campaign at the 2024 Australian Open this week. The 21-year-old hadn't reached the quarterfinals of a Major tournament since turning pro in 2018. However, she changed that this week, beating her first three opponents in three sets, before downing qualifier Maria Timofeeva in straight sets to reach the last eight in Melbourne.

Although Marta Kostyuk is enjoying a career-best run, she couldn't help but get upset at an Instagram post by the US Open. In their since-deleted post, the New York Slam's social media representatives congratulated the World No. 37 while displaying the score by which she defeated Timofeeva.

Their choice to include the flags of both players' countries in the graphic, however, didn't sit well with the Ukrainian. Kostyuk expressed her disappointment with the New York Slam in a separate Instagram story.

Marta Kostyuk said that the sporting community was "promoting a murderous country," and also called for the media and tournament officials to "stop using the tennis court to promote Russian peace."

"As you know, with the beginning of the full-scale invasion, we fought for the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes..." Kostyuk's Instagram story read. "And so today. After my victory over the athlete from the aggressor country, the Russian flag was published on the official resource of one of the biggest tennis tournaments in the world.

"Today is the 697th day of full-scale war, and the sports world continues to promote a murderous country and a country that uses its athletes as part of its propaganda. I call on media representatives, officials, and the sports community to stop using the tennis court to promote 'Russian peace'," Kostyuk wrote.

Marta Kostyuk to face reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of Australian Open 2024

Marta Kostyuk will have her hands full when she takes on third-seeded Coco Gauff for a place in the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open. The American, who is yet to drop a set in the tournament, reached the last eight after beating unseeded Magdalena Frech 6-1, 6-2.

Gauff leads Kostyuk by a margin of 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The teen won their only encounter at the 2022 Adelaide International 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

While Kostyuk comes into the quarterfinal match at the 2024 Australian Open with unfavorable odds, Gauff cannot afford to take her lightly. The Ukrainian has relatively more firepower than the reigning US Open champion. Having said that, the American more than makes up for the gap in their groundstrokes' potency with her athleticism and shot selection.