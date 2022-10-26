“Stan Smith? Oh my God” – Rafael Nadal and Grigor Dimitrov stunned by Stan Smith’s ATP Finals achievements

Rafael Nadal, Grigor Dimitrov, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev were recently seen in a video shared by the ATP tour, where the athletes had to guess all past ATP Finals champions.

As the rules of the quiz were laid out, Nadal, who is yet to win the tournament, was surprised to learn that the ATP Finals have witnessed 25 different champions since its inauguration, while 2020 winner Medvedev expected there to be more winners.

“And there are 25 at all or high..? Oh ok. I thought there was like, maybe 35 and I need to name 25,” Medvedev laughed.

The four players were quick to guess the champions from the recent past such as Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Medvedev, Grigor Dimitrov, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Roger Federer and Andy Murray. They further proceeded to recollect winners such as Nikolay Davydenko, Stefan Edberg, Boris Becker and Ivan Lendl.

Further, Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Gustavo Kuerten and David Nalbandian were correctly guessed. However, after a few more correct answers and just two short 25, Rafael Nadal seemed to blank out and blamed it on jet lag.

“I don’t know. I am a little bit under jet lag over here still,” he admitted.

The Spaniard then sheepishly guessed American tennis icon Stan Smith, but was surprised to learn that he had indeed won the ATP Finals that far back. Smith was the champion in the tournament's inaugural edition in 1970.

“No. I don’t…Stan Smith? No. Oh ya? Still?,” he said, surprised.

Dimitrov joined the 23-time Grand Slam champion in expressing his disbelief.

“Stan Smith? Oh my God. I didn’t know that,” he said.

The players then proceeded to make a few wrong calls and eventually settled the scoreline with Nadal getting all 25 champions after getting some help in guessing compatriot Manuel Orantes right. He was followed by Medvedev and Auger-Aliassime with 22 and Dimitrov with 20 correct guesses.

Rafael Nadal is yet to win ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal is yet to take home the Nitto ATP Finals title.

Rafael Nadal has qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals a staggering 17 times. The Spaniard has been the runner-up in the 2010 and 2013 editions but is yet to win the title at the coveted season-ending tournament.

The World No. 2, who was last seen in action at the Laver Cup alongside Roger Federer, has been on a mini-break, having become a father to a son with his wife Maria Francisca Perello.

The 36-year-old is, however, scheduled to make a return in the coming days as he will contest the Paris Masters between October 30 - November 6. He has also confirmed his participation in the ATP Finals in Turin from November 13-20, where he will look to clinch his first title at the event.

