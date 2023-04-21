Create

Stan Wawrinka admires Carlos Alcaraz executing an incredible shot at Barcelona Open 2023

By Sreeja Banik
Modified Apr 21, 2023 05:29 GMT
Stan Wawrinka (L) and Carlos Alcaraz (R)
Stan Wawrinka took to social media to acknowledge Carlos Alcaraz's incredible shot against Roberto Bautista Agut at the 2023 Barcelona Open.

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz has been exceptional at the Barcelona Open. He has secured consecutive straight-set victories over Nuno Borges and compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament. The wins have taken the Spaniard's impressive season record to 20-2.

After missing the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters due to an injury, Alcaraz has made a strong comeback at Barcelona. The 19-year-old, who is defending champion at the event, has now secured an impressive 7-1 record at the ATP 500 clay court event.

During the first set of the game against Bautista Agut, the young Spaniard executed a spectacular shot that left the crowd and the commentators in awe. Alcaraz ran across the court and hit a very difficult backhand shot in full stretch to win the point.

Stan Wawrinka enjoyed the shot as well, taking to social media to share a video of the rally. The Swiss tagged Carlos Alcaraz in his post.

Stan Wawrinka&#039;s Instagram story
"I didn't expect to make that shot" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcarz at the 2023 Barcelona Open
Carlos Alcaraz defeated fellow countryman Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 7-5 to continue his title defense at the 2023 Barcelona Open. The win further solidified Alcaraz's impressive record of 9-1 against his fellow Spaniards, with his only defeat coming at the hands of tennis legend Rafael Nadal during the 2022 Indian Wells semi-finals.

During the post-match press conference, the US Open champion shared his thoughts on the match, saying that the intense winds throughout the game posed a significant challenge.

"Today was really tough. The conditions, it wasn't easy," Alcaraz said. "Of course I had to adapt my game from the wind. It was really tough. Roberto's a great player, a really solid player. I had to stay focussed all the time, be there all the time and try to take my chances."

The 19-year old also elaborated on the execution of the magical shot in the first set.

"It was lucky. Honestly I didn't expect to make that shot. I just closed my eyes, [swung] the racket. It was a lot of luck that I made that shot. Something like that is so special," he said.

Carlos Alcaraz will face another Spaniard, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, in the quarterfinals on Friday, April 21.

Edited by Siddharth Dhananjay
