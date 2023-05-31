Stan Wawrinka has stated that he hopes to return to the French Open next year and also play at the Paris Olympics in 2024 if he still feels he is competitive.

The Swiss player's sojourn at 2023 Roland Garros came to an end in the second round on May 31. He was ousted by Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in a marathon match that lasted for more than four-and-a-half hours. Kokkinakis ousted the 2015 champion 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-3 in a match where he showed exemplary determination and persistence.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Stan Wawrinka implied retirement has not crossed his mind. He insisted that he did not come back to play one year but to play for a longer time.

The Swiss, ranked 88 on the tour, was plagued by injuries in the recent past, including a foot injury that saw him out of action for close to two years. He made a comeback on the tour last year. He has steadily risen in the rankings from being outside the top 300 to inside the top 100.

"Well, if everything goes well, yes (if he intends to come back to Roland Garros next year). Since I came back from my injury, I didn't just come back to play one year and say good-bye. Otherwise I would have announced it to make a proper farewell," Wawinka said after his loss to Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The former World No. 3 added that he is very positive with respect to what more he can accomplish. He knows that he needs to continue working hard to go up the ranking, a goal he has set for himself.

"But again, in 12 months, many things can happen, so as of today, I'm very positive with respect of what I can still accomplish and do. But I'll need to continue working, practicing. I really want to go up in the ranking, win more matches," he added.

Stan Wawrinka reiterated that although he is 38 years old, he hopes to get back to the Roland Garros next year if he feels he is still competitive.

"But I'm 38 years old, so we will see next year. If everything goes well and I feel I'm still competitive, I will be there," he added.

"I still have a true potential to win big matches" - Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka in action at the 2023 French Open.

Stan Wawrinka said there were a lot of takeaways from the two matches he played at the French Open this year.

Wawrinka said although he was disappointed with the result, he was happy to note an evolution in his game. He claimed that he knows he still has the potential in him to win big matches.

"Well, I take away disappointment, but also an evolution with respect to last months. There is a bit of frustration with respect to my short moments of doubt during the matches. The positive aspect is that I know that tennistically and physically I'm much better than over the last months. I see that I still have a true potential to win big matches and big victories in a tournament," he said.

Stan Wawrinka beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas in a five-setter in the first round before losing to Thanasi Kokkinakis.

