Following a remarkable 2020, in which he won the US Open and finished runner-up at the Australian Open and the ATP Finals, Dominic Thiem now has his sights set on taking a step further in 2021. The Austrian is currently ranked World No. 3, and he has made no secret of his ambitions of reaching the very top of the pile.

The first tournament that could help Dominic Thiem achieve his goal is the Australian Open, the dates of which are yet to be decided due to the COVID-19 restrictions. In that context, Thiem's manager and close aide Herwig Straka recently spoke about the discussions between ATP, WTA and Tennis Australia over the Melbourne Slam, and also about how the World No. 3 is preparing for the event.

Straka, who is also the tournament director of the Vienna Open, claimed that despite being close to a 'deal', Tennis Australia's job is still far from over.

"We try to sort everything out first and then announce that this is the difference to the WTA or Tennis Australia," Dominic Thiem's manager said. "There is still no firm commitment regarding Australia either. It's getting more and more likely, but there's still no deal, if you will. (Quarantine regulations) have not yet been finally resolved. That is why there is no statement by the ATP about the Australian Open and certainly not about any calendar."

"They always rush forward," Straka added. "Craig Tiley is under enormous pressure in Australia, but the story is still not fully fermented."

Dominic Thiem can prepare well and play tennis for a week or two before going to Australia: Herwig Straka

Dominic Thiem at the 2020 US Open

Herwig Straka believes that starting the 2021 season with a tournament as big as a Grand Slam will not be difficult not just for the top players like Dominic Thiem, but for all the participants. He claimed that it would be beneficial for a tournament to be organized in the "bubble" at Melbourne before the Australian Open commences.

"Starting the season with a Grand Slam tournament is not ideal for any player. Even more so if he was previously in quarantine," Straka said.

The Austrian also went on to reaffirm that no matter what the circumstances, Dominic Thiem will be fully fit and ready for high-level tennis at the Australian Open.

"Thiem can prepare well and play tennis for a week or two before going to Australia," Straka added.

Whenever the Australian Open take place, all eyes will firmly be on the likes of Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev, the players tipped to dethrone Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and a returning Roger Federer from the summit of the men's game.