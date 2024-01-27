Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla reflected on the German's swing Down Under coming to an end after his Australian Open semifinal exit.

Zverev got off to a flying start against Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals on Friday (January 26), winning the opening two sets. The sixth seed was just two points away from wrapping up the match as he looked poised to make his second Grand Slam final appearance.

However, Medvedev made a sensational comeback to prevail 5-7, 3-6, 7-6(4), 7--6(5), 6-3, as Zverev left the Rod Laver Arena with a heavy heart. The German's poor record against the top 10 players in Grand Slams proved costly once again as he continues to wait for his first Major title.

Despite the heart-breaking exit, Zverev's girlfriend Thomalla looked at the positives. Taking to social media on Saturday, the German admitted that things could be worse as she expressed delight at Zverev reaching the third spot in the live rankings. She also thanked the Aussie crowd for their support.

"Starting the year as top 3 in the world - there are worse things. Australia - you’ve been good to us, thanks for the love. Looking forward to being home," Thomalla wrote on Instagram.

Sophia Thomalla was spotted in Zverev's player's box during Friday's clash. Zverev and Thomalla have been linked together since 2020. However, there are no confirmations as to when the couple started dating. They reportedly met for the first time through a mutual friend.

"I lost it because of a physical state" - Alexander Zverev on losing to Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open SF

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 BMW Open

Alexander Zverev stated that he lost the semifinal against Daniil Medvedev due to physical constraints. During the post-match press conference, the German maintained that he did not feel "100% physically", something that restricted him from taking his chances.

Zverev said:

"It's more frustrating that I didn't feel 100% physically. It took the chance away. I lost it because of a physical state not because of tennis."

Zverev opined that it was all the more difficult to play without full fitness against Medvedev, who leaves no room for error.

"Against him [Medvedev], it's impossible to play when you're not 100% physically because he's literally someone that really doesn't give you anything," he added.

After Friday's result, Alexander Zverev's head-to-head record against Medvedev worsened to 7-12. He has been winless against the Russian in their last three meetings.

Zverev is expected to play next at the ABN AMRO Open, where he suffered a second-round loss to Tallon Griekspoor last time around.