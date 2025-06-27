“Stay tuned for a phenomenal return of the champion” - Taylor Townsend shares bold message after qualifying for Wimbledon main draw for first time

Taylor Townsend recently qualified for the main draw of Wimbledon 2025. As she gears up for her upcoming matches, the American shared a bold message for audiences and players alike.

Townsend began her qualification campaign in England against fellow American Louisa Chirico, outdoing the 29-year-old 6-4, 6-2. Up next, she defeated compatriot Hina Inoue in straight games to set up a clash with Swiss youngster Celine Naef. While Naef had put on some impressive performances in her opening rounds, Townsend breezed past the 20-year-old 6-3, 6-3 to make it to the main draw.

In a video shared on her social media on Friday, Taylor Townsend reflected on the challenges she faced en route to Wimbledon, including a concussion and ankle injury, saying,

“I'm really excited to be here, it's been a bumpy road to get here. (I) had been out for two months since Miami with a concussion. Came back at Roland Garros, had a great Roland Garros run. Then I was playing a (WTA) 125 in Italy, and ended up rolling my ankle in my first round so I had to pull out of that match. And I've been rehabbing in Portugal with John and it just hasn't been an easy journey at all.”

She went on to add that she was grateful for being able to compete at Wimbledon and hyped fans up for her return to the All England Club.

“So I'm really excited to be here and it really gives me a high level of gratitude when I'm here and I'm able to compete. There have been so many things this year that have been giving me an opportunity to really kind of sit back and reflect and gratitude keeps coming up. I'm really excited to be here, I'm hungry, I'm ready to compete, I'm feeling great, so you guys stay tuned for a phenomenal, fantastic return of the champion.”

Townsend's remarkable run in England so far marks the first time she's successfully made it to the main draw rounds of Wimbledon from her qualification matches.

A look back at Taylor Townsend’s Wimbledon performances

Townsend in action at the French Open (Image Source: Getty)

On the singles end of things, Taylor Townsend made her Wimbledon debut in 2014, when she lost out to Klara Koukalova in her opening round. The American didn't compete at the event in 2015, and she failed to make it past her qualification matches in both 2016 and 2017.

In 2018, Townsend beat Pauline Parmentier in to make it to the round of 64, where she subsequently lost out to Aliaksandra Sasnovich. A year later, she successfully recreated this feat.

After a hiatus, Taylor Townsend returned to Wimbledon in 2023, where she failed to make it out of the qualifying rounds, and in 2024, she lost her first match to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

