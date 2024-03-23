"Staying active" - Petra Kvitova flaunts baby bump as she hits the gym

Petra Kvitova had announced her pregnancy at the start of the year. The two-time Wimbledon champion is set to welcome her first child with coach-turned-husband Jiri Vanek later this year.

The news of her pregnancy effectively ruled the Czech out for the 2024 season, but that has hardly kept her away from the practice courts and the gym.

Kvitova recently shared a picture from a gym session, showing off her baby bump. The Czech uploaded the mirror selfie on her Instagram stories.

“Staying active,” Petra Kvitova captioned the story.

Kvitova posing for a mirror selfie in the gym. (Source: Petra Kvitova Instrgram)

Notably, this is not the first time that Kvitova has been spotted in the gym or at the tennis court since announcing her pregnancy.

In fact, the Czech frequently shares pictures from her time on the court, both leisurely and with young fans on occasion.

"It's sad that women have to put their careers on the back burner when they feel they want children" - Petra Kvitova

Petra Kvitova has made few public appearances since announcing her pregnancy, choosing to keep a low profile instead.

The Czech did, however, make a television appearance for an entertainment show back home in December. Reports in Czech media quoted her discussing her desire to build a family.

An interview with iSport.cz quoted her saying that having siblings made her always love the idea of having a big family.

"I am one of three children. I have two older brothers and I have a great relationship with them. I would definitely like children," Petra Kvitova said.

Kvitova, however, was quick to add that the idea of women having to put their careers on the backburner to have children was something that always bothered her.

"It's sad that women have to put their sports careers on the back burner when they feel they want children. It is a limitation for a woman. Men can play as long as they want, as long as their health allows," the two-time Wimbledon champion said.

The Czech last played at the China Open, winning her opening-round encounter against Wang Xiyu before losing to Liudmila Samsonova in the second round.

While she has not played since, Kvitova has remained tight-lipped about her possible return to the sport after giving birth.