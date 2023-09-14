"Staying true to my convictions" - Alize Cornet reiterates support for Peng Shuai, pulls out of all events in China this year

Alize Cornet has reiterated her support for Peng Shuai by pulling out of all the tennis events in China this year.

In November 2021, three-time Olympic medalist Shuai accused Zhang Gaoli, the former Vice Premier of China and a high-ranking Communist Party leader, of sexual assault in a social media post that was deleted within minutes. She disappeared from the public eye immediately after, with her whereabouts unknown to date.

In December 2021, the WTA tour suspended all activities in China, casting doubts over Peng Shuai's safety and well-being. The decision was overturned on April 13 this year, without any progress in the investigation into Shuai's well-being.

WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon, in April, said that there was no point in prolonging the boycott of China since the organization knew its conditions would not be fulfilled.

"The stance that we took at the time was appropriate. And we stand by that. But 16 months into this, we’re convinced that our requests will not be met. And to continue with the same strategy doesn’t make sense. So we needed to look at a different approach. Our members believe it’s time to resume the mission in China," he told The Associated Press.

Despite tennis returning to China after a hiatus, French player Cornet has decided not to compete in any of the events in the Asian country, owing to her convictions and also taking her health into consideration. She said she would return to action in October.

The 33-year-old took to social media and said:

"Staying true to my convictions and careful about my health, I decided that I will not be playing in China this year. My season will therefore resume in October. See you soon everybody!"

"I have to say that this situation still makes me feel uncomfortable" - Alize Cornet continues to fight for Peng Shuai

Alize Cornet was one of the first players to show support for Peng Shuai.

Alize Cornet was one of the first players to show support for Peng Shuai. She used the hashtag 'WhereIsPengShuai' to speak about the issue on social media and was soon joined by a host of celebrities, both within tennis and beyond, who called for action.

At the beginning of last year, Cornet said she was worried about the Chinese player and called for more clarity regarding her situation.

"I'm still a little bit worried about her. I have to say that this situation still makes me feel uncomfortable, and I don't know how she's doing. I really don't know what to think about it anymore. I don't know where is the truth and where are the lies," she had said on the sidelines of the Melbourne Summer Set in January.