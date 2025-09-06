Steal Aryna Sabalenka's US Open 2025 look: Outfit price & where to buy

Aryna Sabalenka is on the cusp of a successful title defense at the US Open 2025. She's through to the final, her third successive appearance in the summit clash here. She rallied from a set down to beat Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals. She will face her nemesis Amanda Anisimova in the final, who leads their rivalry 6-3.

Aside from Sabalenka's tennis, her outfits have also made some noise during the tournament. She has donned two custom looks from her sponsor Nike, a white dress for her day session matches and a black outfit for the night session. The silhouette for both outfits is the same, with a cutout around the waist.

The white version of the dress comes with a black and hot punch (a shade of pink) color trim on the neck strap and waist cutout, while the black dress features a hot punch color lining. The dress, officially called the NikeCourt Slam Women's DriFit Tennis Dress, is available for $130 on Nike's official site and its physical stores.

Sabalenka has paired her dresses with matching shoes from Nike as well. She's rocking the Nike GP Challenge Pro Premium shoes, specially crafted to play tennis on hardcourts. The shoes are available in two color combinations, bright crimson and metallic silver, and dusty cactus, pale ivory, metallic silver and dark team red. Both versions of the shoes are priced at $135.

While her choice of apparel has been on point, Sabalenka will aim to be equally precise with her shotmaking against Anisimova in the final. Aside from gunning to capture her first Major title of the season, she's also aiming to achieve something that hasn't been done in over a decade.

Aryna Sabalenka bidding to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2014 to defend the US Open

Aryna Sabalenka at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Serena Williams remains the last player on the WTA Tour to successfully defend the US Open. She won successive titles from 2012 to 2014, and no other woman has won back-to-back titles in New York since then.

Aryna Sabalenka will aim to break that streak with a successful title defense at the US Open 2025. However, American players have been her kryptonite this season, with all of her losses at Majors coming against them. She lost the Australian Open and French Open finals to Madison Keys and Coco Gauff respectively.

Amanda Anisimova sent Sabalenka packing in the semifinals of Wimbledon. All of her losses were in three sets as well. She will now face Anisimova yet again in the US Open final, and will aim to overturn her poor record against Americans with a win on this occasion.

