Stefanos Tsitsipas adorably connects with girlfriend Paula Badosa across continents to celebrate Greece's Davis Cup win

By Stuti Dutta
Modified Feb 03, 2025 07:20 GMT
Paula Badosa(left) and Stefanos Tsitsipas(right). Image: Imagn
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa connected virtually with one another to watch and celebrate Greece's victory over Egypt at the 2025 Davis Cup World Group 1 playoff in Athen on Sunday, February 2.

Tsitsipas is gearing up for his opening round against Harold Mayot at the ATP Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Meanwhile, Badosa has received a first-round bye at the Abu Dhabi Open. She is set to clash with the winner between Magdalena Frech and Linda Noskova in the Round of 16 on Wednesday, February 5.

The World No. 13 took to Instagram to share a short clip in which he could be seen in a cross-continent video call over his phone with Badosa. He could also be seen watching the match between Aristotelis Thanos (Greece) and Stefano Sakellaridis (Egypt) at the 2025 Davis Cup on his laptop.

At the end of the clip, the Greek was seen looking at Badosa on-call and cheering excitedly as his compatriot hit the winning shot:

"Yeah! Pame!"
Screenshot from Stefanos Tsitsipas Instagram @stefanostsitsipas98
Team Greece overcame Team Egypt 3-2 and would progress to the World Group 1 ties in September. The dates for the event are yet to be announced. Other countries from World Group 1 to seal their place in the next round include Poland, Portugal, India and Kazakhstan.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' heartfelt message to Paula Badosa after the latter's semifinal run at Australian Open in January

Paula Badosa(left) and Stefanos Tsitsipas(right) at the 2024 US Open mixed doubles. Image: Getty
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa supported each other throughout their 2025 Australian Open runs. While the 2019 ATP Finals winner made a second-round exit against Alex Michelsen, Badosa reached the semifinals where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka.

Badosa was ranked World No. 2 in 2022 before injury marred her 2023 season. She struggled with a stress fracture in her lower back and dropped out of the Top 100 that year. She regained her footing towards the end of her 2024 season with a fourth-round finish at the Rome Masters a Washington Open title.

The Spaniard's 2025 Australian Open semifinal run has been the best result since her recovery. She took to Instagram at the time to reflect on her journey and wrote:

"Life has a way of throwing challenges our way, testing our strength and determination. But it’s in those tough moments that we discover what we’re truly made of. Overcoming adversity isn’t just about enduring—it’s about growing, evolving, and coming out stronger than we ever imagined."

Tsitsipas re-shared the World No. 10's post and added a heartfelt note in response.

"You don't just play tennis. You play life, and you're winning at both."
Screengrab from Stefanos Tsitsipas&#039; Instagram @stefanostsitsipas98
The duo began dating in June 2023 and are often spotted supporting each other in their respective players' boxes.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
