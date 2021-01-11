Stefanos Tsitsipas agrees with Andy Roddick about how he doesn't play well enough on his bad days

Andy Roddick recently suggested that Stefanos Tsitsipas needs to figure out how to play better when he is not completely in his rhythm. Roddick believes that while the Greek's peak level is not in question, he is not yet good enough on his off days to break through to the next level. And Tsitsipas is in complete agreement with the former World No. 1's assessment of his game.

At No. 6, Stefanos Tsitsipas is the youngest player in the top 10 of the ATP rankings. But although he has won the Nitto ATP Finals and beaten each of the Big 3 at various points, Tsitsipas is yet to capture a Masters 1000 title or reach the final of a Grand Slam.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Stefanos Tsitsipas was asked what he thought about Roddick questioning his ability to play through bad days. The Greek responded in typically forthright manner, and even commended the American's knowledge of the sport.

"It's all true, he (Andy Roddick) played a lot and saw a lot of tennis," Tsitsipas said. "You can make great strides when it comes to that growth."

Stefanos Tsitsipas, whose single-handed backhand and fluid forehand are a sight for sore eyes, also talked about his ability to play on different surfaces. The Greek believes that adapting to grass and hardcourt has been one of the big developments in his game over the past few years.

"I have learnt to play on clay and it is the ideal surface to learn the technique and tactics of tennis," Tsitsipas said. "It took me a while to transition to the other surfaces, but I've always been of the opinion that technique is absolutely fundamental. If you hit the ball well, then the whole game benefits."

I am ready to go to Australia: Stefanos Tsitsipas on the start of the 2021 season

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2020 Australian Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas will kick off his 2021 season by representing Greece at the ATP Cup. That will be followed by the Australian Open, where he reached his first Major semifinal two years ago.

The Greek asserted that after a short vacation, he is now back to training and is ready to start the new season.

"I feel much better day after day," Tsitsipas said. "I took a bit of vacation, now with this time available I can work on many aspects of my game that I need to improve on. I am ready to go to Australia and with Greece I will also play the ATP Cup, which I care a lot about."

Stefanos Tsitsipas also expressed hope that the tennis circuit will return to a more stable calendar in 2021, after the interrupted 2020 where the tour was shut down for five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The (2020) season was very strange, tennis had never had such a long break," the Greek said. "Obviously I trained, then read a lot of books and tried to find a new routine. I tried to learn French and broaden my horizons. Now I hope that tennis can get back to normal rhythms."