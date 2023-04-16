Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Felix-Auger Aliassime, Garbine Muguruza, Maria Sakkari, and Dana Mathewson all unveiled their kit for the 2023 French Open through an ad uploaded by Adidas.

The group featured in the sportswear brand's latest commercial and gave their fans a glimpse of the outfits the players are going to flaunt at the Paris Major. Muguruza, however, had announced earlier that she would miss the clay and grass swings in 2023, as she is taking a mental health break. The two-time Grand Slam winner has a long-standing partnership with Adidas.

The ad talked about "making your point" and was shot on a clay court with several ATP and WTA players as well as Dana Mathewson, a wheelchair tennis professional.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 2021 French Open finalist, wore a bright Adidas t-shirt and black shorts paired with a sweat band around his hand and head.

"It's up to every one of us," the World No. 3 said.

Muguruza, the 2016 French Open winner, advertised a sporty vibrant Adidas frock paired with a cap.

"To give our all, to take a stand," the Spaniard said.

Auger-Aliassime, who reached the fourth round of the 2022 French Open to mark his career-best finish at Roland Garros, wore an Adidas t-shirt that complemented his socks and shoes.

"And change the game," the Canadian said.

Mathewson, who won the 2022 Wimbledon doubles title, and Zverev, a two-time semifinalist in Paris, also appeared in Adidas' ad.

How have Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas fared in 2023?

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverve at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022

Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the Australian Open final at the start of the year and lost to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in straight sets. However, the World No. 3 has since failed to recreate his good form in subsequent tournaments. At the Sunshine Double, Tsitsipas lost in the Round of 64 in Indian Wells to Jordan Thompson and in Miami, the Greek lost to Karen Khachanov in the Round of 16.

Tsitsipas lost to Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the recently concluded Monte-Carlo Masters and will next ply his trade at the Barcelona Open.

Alexander Zverev, meanwhile, made his competitive return to the tour at the Australian Open for the first time since his horrific injury at the 2022 French Open. Up against Nadal, the German injured his leg in the semifinals of the Major and was eventually sidelined for months.

In the Melbourne Major, Zverev lost in the second round to Michael Mmoh. After a series of poor results, the former World No. 2 reached the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships. Battling against Andrey Rublev, the 25-year-old lost, 6-3, 7-6(9). Alexander Zverev lost to Daniil Medvedev at the ongoing Monte-Carlo Masters, falling in the Round of 16.

