Stefanos Tsitsipas applauds New Zealand's new law against tobacco products

World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas has shown appreciation for a new law that has been passed in New Zealand. Their Health Minister Ayesha Verrall introduced the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Smoked Tobacco) Amendment Bill on December 13, hoping for the country to completely give up smoking by 2025.

Down from 9.4% of adults smoking on a daily basis last year, New Zealand has today come to 8% (according to the government data released in November) and is one of the countries with the lowest smoking rates among adults.

The new bill will prohibit the sale of tobacco products to those born on or after January 1, 2009. It will also aim to reduce the amount of nicotine in products as well as the number of legal retailers and stores that sell cigarettes from 6,000 to just 600 throughout the country.

Verrall stated that the bill would help save billions of dollars since people will become healthier and would not require treatment for illnesses caused by smoke.

"Thousands of people will live longer, healthier lives, and the health system will be $5 billion better off from not needing to treat the illnesses caused by smoking, such as numerous types of cancer, heart attacks, strokes, and amputations," Verrall said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas took to social media to applaud the government's decision as he shared a headline on his Instagram stories and drew three clap emojis above it.

Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts to Argentina-Croatia FIFA World Cup SF

Before the first semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Argentina and Croatia, Stefanos Tsitsipas revealed that he was rooting for the Lionel Messi-led side. The Greek tennis player shared a photograph of himself on social media, in which he was wearing the jersey of the two-time world champions Argentina.

"Vamos Argentina," Tsitsipas wrote.

The South American team convincingly beat the 2018 runners-up with a 3-0 score. Messi, who won the Player of the Match award, gave his side a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute as he converted a penalty stroke. The next two goals were scored by 22-year-old Julian Alvarez in the 39th and 69th minutes.

Even before the match ended, Tsitsipas took to Twitter to hail the Argentine legend.

"Messi is having the time of his life out there," he tweeted.

After the match, the Greek tennis player shared a photograph of Messi as he celebrated the win. Argentina has reached the World Cup finals for the sixth time and awaits the winner of the semifinal clash between Morocco and France.

