"Stefanos Tsitsipas didn't beat me yet" - Carlos Alcaraz confident about holding the 'key' to maintain perfect record against Greek in French Open QF

Carlos Alcaraz fired a warning at Stefanos Tsitsipas, ahead of their mouth-watering quarterfinal clash at the 2024 French Open, during his post-match press conference. The Spaniard has never lost to the Greek in his career and is in red-hot form.

Alcaraz has breezed past his opponents so far. He began his campaign with a comfortable straight-set win over JJ Wolf and followed it up with a four-set win against Jesper De Jong. He then had two straight-set wins in a row against fellow youngsters Sebastian Korda and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

During his on-court interview, Alcaraz said that he was excited to play Tsitsipas but felt that he had the key to play against him. He was asked to elaborate on this during his post-match press conference.

Alcaraz explained that he has never lost to the Greek in his career, and that's what he meant by having the key, but mentioned that this was no reason to be overconfident. He said that he knew what he had to do to get the better of Tsitsipas but didn't want to reveal it.

"Well, he didn't beat me yet. So, the matches that we've played I have won all of them, so, that's what I wanted to mean when I said I had the key against him because I think it's five or six - zero," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"But it doesn't mean that have to play at my 50%. So I know that Stefanos is playing great but I know tactically what I have to do in the match which I'm not gonna say, that's obviously, but I know what I have to do in the match."

"Carlos Alcaraz said in the past that he likes playing against me, so, I hope he gets to like it a little bit less next time" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas

During his on-court interview after defeating Matteo Arnaldi, Stefanos Tsitsipas quipped that Carlos Alcaraz had said he liked playing against the former, and the 25-year-old aimed to alter that sentiment.

"Well, he said in the past that he likes playing against me, so, I hope he gets to like it a little bit less next time. I hope I can get him to that maybe stage of, starting to feel like maybe it’s not so comfortable playing against me."

The Greek said that he would give it his best shot to convert the chances he gets and create an amazing atmosphere as he had today. He also stated that these were the moments he played tennis for.

"That’s my goal going into the match and I hope there are chances on my side that I can utilize and I can create an amazing atmosphere such as today was, like these are the kind of moments I am waiting for as a tennis player."

Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas will meet for the sixth time in the quarterfinals of the French Open. Coincidentally, their last meeting was also the quarterfinals of the Roland Garros last year where the Spaniard prevailed in straight sets.