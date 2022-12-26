Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to enviable Masters 1000 record in 2022

Stefanos Tsitsipas managed to beat Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on his way to an unenviable record in the 2022 season.

The Greek had a successful 2022 season, which included a 61-24 win-loss record, while also winning two titles in Monte-Carlo and Mallorca. He also managed to defend his title at the Monte-Carlo Masters and make it back-to-back wins at the event, defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final.

Of the three finals he featured in, Tsitsipas lost the Masters 1000 finals in Cincinnati and Rome, losing to Borna Coric and Novak Djokovic, respectively. In doing so, he became the only player on the tour this year to lose two finals.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Fokina, Hurkacz, Alexander Zverev, and Casper Ruud all lost just one final at the Masters 1000 level this year.

"A perfectionist who took tennis to another kind of level"- Stefanos Tsitsipas on Novak Djokovic

In a recent interview with Clay, Stefanos Tsitsipas called Novak Djokovic 'very advanced' in how he approaches the sport.

The Greek has faced off against the 21-time Grand Slam champion 12 times on the tour and came out on the losing side 10 times. Calling the Serb the 'most consistent' player on the tour, he said:

“He is the toughest and the most consistent. A perfectionist who took tennis to another kind of level. His diet, his physical work, the stretching, and his professionalism in every single area. I don’t think there is a single thing that he hasn’t thought of. Even the analysis I’ve heard from him. Novak is very advanced."

He continued:

“Personally, I feel very inspired. I feel like there are a lot of these things that I can put into my tennis, and increase the knowledge around my game. Once I get my mind around that and become more professional, even more than I already am, it shouldn’t be an accident to get to number one. I know my abilities as an athlete and how hard I’ve worked.”

Tsitsipas revealed that he just wanted to be more consistent in Grand Slams and win one soon. He added:

“I just want to be more consistent in the Grand Slams. I’m not asking to win them all, but if I can get consecutive semi-finals, finals and titles in the Grand Slams, I would be very satisfied. I see the opportunities there. I just need to be focused and make the shots in the right tournaments, go deep and put those results in place when I have to.”

