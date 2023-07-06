Stefanos Tsitsipas has stated that Andy Murray and he are not on bad terms anymore.

Tsitsipas and Murray met for the first time in the Round of 128 at the 2021 US Open, where the former won the epic five-set match 2-6, 7-6(7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. It wasn't all cordial after the match, however, as the Brit was unhappy with his opponent's antics.

After the defeat, Murray had said that he lost respect for Tsitsipas over the long toilet break he took before the decisive fifth set. He had even complained about the same to the chair umpire throughout the final set and the post-match handshake was cold and forced.

The two are set to lock horns once again, this time in the second round at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

When asked about the relationship between the two after the US Open incident, Tsitsipas insisted that it was water under the bridge.

"I think it has been settled already long time ago. We had to play Laver Cup together in the same team. I've forgotten about it. He has forgotten about it. He's someone that I respect. Obviously he's older than me. He has done great things in tennis. I'm looking forward to this match. I hope there's plenty for me to learn," he said.

Tsitsipas further stated that he will need to be "super strong and disciplined" when he takes to the court against Murray.

"Regardless of the outcome, I feel like I really want to go out there and give it a shot and aim for being super strong and disciplined in that match because it will require lots of that. If I'm in there persistent and focused on my goal, I feel like anything is possible. I'm hoping to be in that kind of mindset when I'm going to be facing him tomorrow," he expressed.

"He's a strong opponent on grass, I need to up my game" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on facing Andy Murray

Andy Murray defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas at the BOSS Open in Stuttgart in 2022.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is aware that Andy Murray can be a strong opponent on grasscourts, a surface that suits his game very well.

Tsitsipas and Murray have met on grass only once before, in Stuttgart last year, where the latter emerged victorious 7-6(4), 6-3 in the quarterfinals. To add to the difficulty of the contest, Murray won his opening match against Ryan Peniston on Tuesday, while Tsitsipas had to play his five-set match against Dominic Thiem over two days due to a rain delay.

While the Greek player is unsure how the hard-fought match will affect him against Murray, he stated that he will need to up his game to stand a chance against the former World No. 1.

"I won't know till I have to face him. He is a strong opponent, he has played on this court so many times. Grass suits his game very good. He has shown it with titles, two titles here, at Wimbledon. He has won Queen's in the past. He's a strong opponent on grass," he said.

"I played him once before on grass in Stuttgart," he added. "I need to up my game on this occasion. Looking forward on having to face his solid game, which will make it physical. That is something that I haven't been exposed to a lot on grass, but I will have to put in the work and make it work this way."

Tsitsipas and Murray are scheduled to face each other on Center Court on Thursday, July 6.

