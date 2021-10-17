Stefanos Tsitsipas calls Giannis Antetokounmpo his favorite athlete outside tennis, reveals his love for Coldplay & Slumdog Millionaire in Twitter Q&A

World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas opened up to fans in a Twitter Q&A session on Sunday, where he revealed his admiration for Greek NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Roland Garros runner-up also spoke about his love for the English band Coldplay and Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire.

Tsitsipas suffered a shock three-set defeat at the hands of World No. 29 Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open on Friday. With his Indian Wells sojourn coming to a premature end, the Greek asked his fans on Sunday morning to send him questions for the next 24 hours in an #AskStefanos session.

In a fun chat, the 23-year-old revealed a lot of his personal tastes and choices.

Tsitsipas' reverence for two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely known. Last year, he met the 'Greek Freak' and pole vaulter Emmanuel Karalis, describing the trio as #The3Musketeers.

Naturally, when one fan asked him to name his favorite athlete outside of tennis, the Monte-Carlos Masters champion quickly came up with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Tsitsipas also revealed that Slumdog Millionaire is the movie that has inspired him the most.

The former ATP Finals champion named Coldplay as his favorite band to listen to while growing up. Sticking with the music theme, the Greek revealed that Odesza's studio album, 'A Moment Apart' is his favorite album.

Tsitsipas' love for Greek history and philosophy isn't a secret. The 23-year-old often peppers his social media posts with quotes from eminent philosophers. Thus, it wasn't a surprise when Tsitsipas called ancient Greek history his biggest source of inspiration and named history as the subject he would like to study at university. He also went on to name Plato as his favorite Greek philosopher.

The Greek also answered a fan's question on Formula One, picking Mexican driver Sergio Perez over Finland's Valtteri Bottas.

"Hit a drop shot and make the ball disappear" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on what he would do if he could use magic

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action at the BNP Paribas Open - Day 12

The World No. 3 also made an effort to display his sense of humor to his fans. After revealing that American comedian Gabriel Iglesias made him laugh the hardest, he went on to try and entertain his fans with some witty replies.

On being asked if his 16-year-old brother Pavlos is taller than him, the Barcelona runner-up replied:

"My brother is so tall he tripped on a rock and hit the moon."

When one fan asked him what he would do if he could use magic, Stefanos Tsitsipas cheekily replied:

"Hit a drop shot and make the ball disappear."

Tsitsipas is highly popular in tennis circles as the sign guy. He even collaborated with social media star 'Dude With Sign' ahead of the US Open earlier this year.

On being asked to drop hints for what his next #StefwithSign is going to be, Tsitsipas tagged 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem, fuelling speculation that his next partnership could be with the Austrian.

The Greek, who loves to travel and vlog his experiences, also insisted on visiting Bhutan for cultural enrichment.

