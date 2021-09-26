Stefanos Tsitsipas calls Rublev the funniest & most entertaining player in Team Europe, says Zverev is "a very nice guy too"

After beating Nick Kyrgios 6-3 6-4 at the Laver Cup on Saturday, Stefanos Tsitsipas talked at length about the players he has been interacting with in the team tournament. He reserved special praise for Andrey Rublev and Nick Kyrgios, while also surprisingly calling Alexander Zverev "a very nice guy".

When questioned whether the Laver Cup has been a learning experience for him, Tsitsipas replied that every person on Team Europe brings something different to the table. The Greek claimed he cherishes being around Bjorn Borg and Thomas Enqvist, who have helped the youngsters improve their game and stay motivated.

"I think every single member of Team Europe has something different to offer," Stefanos Tsitsipas said. "They all are different personalities. Bjorn and Thomas have contributed a lot in kind of inspiring us and giving us that purpose, that drive to get better every single day. Having them around is a pleasure beyond pleasure, to be learning from them, to be sharing the court with them."

Stefanos Tsitsipas further acknowledged that each of his teammates is distinctive in their own way, and that the Laver Cup has allowed him to see them in a new light. He labeled Andrey Rublev as the "funny guy" of the group who always keeps them entertained and in smiles with his wit and banter.

Stefanos Tsitsipas had no idea about Andrey Rublev's funny side.

"I think, you know, Andrey, I honestly didn't expect him to be so funny," Tsitsipas said. "He's the funniest guy of the group. He hasn't stopped cracking jokes and just being entertaining, so it's really nice to see that and kind of discovering him in a different way."

More interestingly, the Greek had some positive words to say about Alexander Zverev. The two players have been at loggerheads lately over Tsitsipas' toilet breaks, but on Saturday the Greek commended Zverev's sense of humor.

"You know, Sascha is also a very nice guy too," Tsitsipas said. "Has a good sense of humor, as well."

Stefanos Tsitsipas calls Nick Kyrgios "enormously talented", says there is "always a mystery" with him

Nick Kyrgios (L), Bjorn Borg and Stefanos Tsitsipas (R) at Laver Cup 2021

Stefanos Tsitsipas was also full of admiration for Nick Kyrgios' abilities. He commended the Aussie's unpredictable style of play, stating that it is always a huge challenge to play against him because "you don't know what to expect".

"There is always a mystery with him," Tsitsipas said. "You don't know what to expect. He comes up with shots you have never seen before when you play him. Just unorthodox things and full of tactics that are not very reliable on the long run, but this can actually confuse you sometimes."

Tsitsipas further claimed the key to winning against Kyrgios is to stay focused on yourself and tune out whatever is happening on the other side of the court. According to the Greek, Kyrgios can be "distracting at times" with his on-court antics, which makes it crucial to stay disciplined and execute your strategies well.

"The challenge against him is just to concentrate on yourself, on your abilities and what you're capable of doing on the court and not pay attention to what's happening on the other side of the court," Tsitsipas said. "I think he can be quite distracting at times, and it is quite important to follow your game and stay disciplined throughout that match."

Stefanos Tsitsipas also cautioned against underestimating Nick Kyrgios when he comes in without much match practice. Tsitsipas believes the Australian is a very gifted athlete who can produce his best tennis no matter what the circumstances.

"He is someone, you know, with not much practice or preparation, he can come out and play one of his best tennis, you know, due to the enormous talent that he has as an athlete," Tsitsipas said.

Edited by Musab Abid