Stefanos Tsitsipas, Caroline Wozniacki, Elina Svitolina, Jessica Pegula and other Adidas-sponsored players unveil Australian Open 2024 outfits

Top Adidas-sponsored players such as Stefanos Tsitsipas, Caroline Wozniacki, Elina Svitolina, and Jessica Pegula have unveiled their Australian Open 2024 outfits.

The sportswear giant put the looks together as players gear up for the first Grand Slam of the year, scheduled to be played from January 14-28. Known for combining their sports and fashion sensibilities, Adidas designs are eagerly awaited by fans every season and tournament.

In a short video released on the brand's Instagram handle, athletes can be seen sporting their Australian Open outfits while speaking about channeling pressure to a winning mindset.

"Using pressure as wings to success; on and off the court," Adidas' official Instagram channel captioned the video.

The clip showcases the women's collection with boldly textured sea blue and mint green athletic vests, skirts, and dresses. They are paired with white shooting caps and bandanas with the Adidas logo emblazoned in front.

Jessica Pegula can be seen hitting a few shots and speaking about what pressure is for her and what helps her overcome it.

"Well, pressure is always there in different shapes and forms. So if you have a great support team, working with them, being with them, they're the ones that kind of alleviate the pressure," Pegula said in the video.

The men sport the same color and textures in both collared and non-collared t-shirts and shorts. Felix Auger-Aliassime closed the clip by extending his racquet to the camera with a smile and a wink.

Stefanos Tsitsipas rallies for development of tennis in Greece

Stefanos Tsitsipas in a practice session ahead of the 2024 Australian Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas shared his plans for developing tennis as a sport in Greece. He has offered mentorship and support to young talents in his home country, as he believes the national governing body is not doing enough to promote the sport.

The World No. 5 had previously shown his philanthropic side by promising to build a school in Victoria if he won the 2023 Australian Open and also pledged to donate $10,000 to the Humane League at last year's ATP Finals.

In a press conference at the recently concluded United Cup in Australia, Tsitsipas spoke of his plans for the project, independent of Greece's tennis federation.

"Personally, I have a plan, which I want to implement in a few years from now. I don't expect anything from the federation, they won't be responsible for it, it's a personal matter and something I want to create in the next few years," Stefanos Tsitsipas said (via Tennis News Greece).

Tsitsipas will next be seen in action at the 2024 Australian Open.