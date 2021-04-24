Stefanos Tsitsipas claims Big 3 will become "Big 6 or Big 8", says he wants to win the "trophy that Rafael Nadal has lifted 150 times"

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently claimed that the Big 3 of tennis, which is made up of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, could become a 'Big 6 or Big 8' in the future given the number of promising youngsters on tour right now. The Greek also spoke about his French Open and Wimbledon ambitions.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is currently playing at the Barcelona Open, where he is slated to take on Jannik Sinner in the semifinals on Saturday. Ahead of that match Tsitsipas was interviewed by Marca, where he was asked whether he considered himself to be an heir to the Big 3.

In response, the Greek pointed out that he is not alone in his generation, and that quite a few players can take up the mantle from Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Tstisipas predicted men's tennis will see a "kind of revolution" in the coming years, which he believes will be "more exciting" for the fans.

"I think our generation is going to be different," Tsitsipas said. "We have gotten used to talking and reading the Big 3 all the time and I feel like we are going to be the Big 6 or the Big 8. I think it will be more fascinating, a kind of revolution, to have a greater number of players competing with each other. It will be more exciting for the viewer."

Stefanos Tsitsipas was then asked to pick the tournament that he’d like to win the most. In response, the 22-year-old first stated that he enjoys playing in Australia due to the healthy amount of support he receives from the local Greeks. But he followed that by revealing that he would like to triumph at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, and even called the latter the 'biggest tournament' in tennis.

Stefanos Tsitsipas says that he would like to win the French Open

"I always liked playing in Australia due to the fact that there are a lot of Greeks in the stands," Tsitsipas said. "I feel your support and love. At Roland Garros, for example, I feel like I want to take that trophy that Nadal has lifted 150 times. I would stay between Paris and Wimbledon, which is synonymous with prestige. I think it is the biggest tournament in our sport."

Having belief against Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic is a key factor: Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas after defeating Rafael Nadal at the 2021 Australian Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas boasts of multiple victories against Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. All combined, the Greek has defeated the trio on six occasions.

During his interview, Tsitsipas pointed out that self-belief has always been an important factor in his matches against the Big 3. The newly-crowned Monte Carlo champion asserted that he always looks to improve as a player, while at the same trying to entertain the spectators.

"It (the belief) is, without a doubt, a key point," Tsitsipas said. "Every time I go out to play I think I can do better because I trust the process of improving a player. Although it is painful and costly, I like to evolve to entertain fans because that's what they come to see you for."