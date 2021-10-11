Stefanos Tsitsipas confirmed for 2022 edition of ATP Marseille

World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas has joined the field for the 2022 edition of the Open 13 Provence to be held in Marseille, France, from 14-20 February.

The Greek is the latest top player to sign up for the ATP 250 event, after the likes of World No. 5 Andrey Rublev, World No. 11 Felix Auger-Aliassime and World No. 14 Jannik Sinner.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is a two-time winner in Marseille

The Open 13 in Marseille has been a happy hunting ground for the 2021 Roland Garros runner-up. It is the only tournament that the Greek has won more than once in his career.

Tsitsipas tasted glory at Marseille for the first time in 2019 when he beat Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin 7-5, 7-6(5) in the final. He returned the following year to successfully defend his title with a commanding 6-3, 6-4 win over Auger-Aliassime in the summit clash.

Tsitsipas' nine-match winning streak in Marseille came to an end in the quarterfinals this year when he suffered a shock 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-2 defeat to World No. 93 Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

He will be keen to regain the trophy when he heads to the French city next year.

Tsitsipas begins his Indian Wells campaign on Sunday

Srefanos Tsitsipas celebrating the 2021 Laver Cup win

The 2019 ATP Finals champion is currently in Indian Wells, where he will begin his hunt for his maiden BNP Paribas Open title against World No. 61 Pedro Martinez later on Sunday.

The Greek has had a stellar season so far, achieving quite a few firsts. He made it to a Grand Slam final for the first time in his career at the French Open and also captured his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo.

Although the World No. 3 couldn't impress on grass, he got back into his groove when the tour moved to North America. Back-to-back semifinal runs in Toronto and Cincinnati made him a strong contender for the US Open title. However, the 23-year-old suffered a shock third-round defeat at the hands of rising Spanish teen Carlos Alcaraz.

The Greek got back to winning ways at the Laver Cup, where he played a key role in Team Europe's fourth successive triumph.

The Greek will now aim to carry that momentum into Indian Wells as he looks to build momentum for the final few weeks of the season.

Edited by Arvind Sriram