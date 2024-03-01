"Stefanos Tsitsipas' fall off needs to be studied" - Fans stunned as Greek loses to Alex de Minaur in Acapulco QF amid concerns over form

Tennis fans were left stunned after Stefanos Tsitsipas was defeated by Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Mexican Open in Acapulco. This loss was surprising as Tsitsipas had previously won all 10 of their match-ups. The unexpected outcome has raised concerns about Tsitsipas' current dip in form.

The defending champion, De Minaur, staged an impressive comeback to defeat Tsitsipas 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in just over two hours. This victory secured De Minaur's place in his second consecutive semifinal in Acapulco and marked his 23rd ATP Tour semifinal appearance. The win also ended De Minaur's 10-match losing streak against Tsitsipas.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' recent underwhelming performances have caused his world ranking to drop to No. 12. However, he will have the opportunity to return to the top 10 if De Minaur is unable to defend his Mexican Open title.

Tennis fans were shocked by Tsitsipas' loss to De Minaur and took to social media to express their surprise. One fan suggested that the decline in Tsitsipas' form should be "studied.'

"Stefanos fall off needs to be studied," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

While another noted that Tsitsipas' once strong reign and form have significantly weakened.

"Tsitsipas is so washed omg," the fan posted.

One fan expressed concern about Tsitsipas' recent performance in light of his struggling performances lately. They believe that this dip in playing form might hinder his chances of making a significant impact in a Grand Slam tournament.

"Don’t disagree with you. Just think Stefanos has struggled as of late. Feels like he’s never gonna be able to make a run deep in a slam," a fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Stefanos Tsitsipas' last title win came at Los Cabos Open 2023

Stefanos Tsitsipas' last title win at the ATP Tour came at the 2023 Los Cabos Open. He began his campaign by defeating John Isner with a score of 6-2, 6-4 in the opening match, followed by a challenging victory over Nicolas Jarry with a score of 6-7(8), 7-6(4), 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

Tsitsipas then faced Borna Coric in the semifinals, triumphing in straight sets with a score of 6-3, 6-2. In the championship match, Tsitsipas emerged victorious against Alex de Minaur with a score of 6-3, 6-4 in just one hour and 26 minutes, claiming his first title of the 2023 season.

This win marked Stefanos Tsitsipas' 10th career title and maintained his flawless 10-0 head-to-head record against Alex de Minaur.