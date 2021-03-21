Stefanos Tsitsipas feels Miami 2021 "won't be as good as previous years", says top players are absent because of "other things"

Stefanos Tsitsipas lost to Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6 in the Acapulco final on Sunday. The Greek failed to take his chances in the first few games of the match, wasting three break points that would have given him a 5-1 lead in the first set, and is now looking ahead to the rest of the season.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is expected to play at the Miami Masters, which starts next week. However, the 23-year-old is seemingly not thrilled about playing another tournament with COVID restrictions.

During the press conference after his loss to Zverev, Tsitsipas claimed that the Masters 1000 event in Miami will be a watered-down version of its usual self. The Greek also insisted that he is keeping "low expectations" from the tournament because of all the restrictions in place.

"Honestly I like Miami as a tournament, but I feel, I won't hide anything from you, I feel it won't be as good as the previous years and I feel it won't be as good as Acapulco this week," Stefanos Tsitsipas replied when he was asked about playing Miami. "I find it very difficult to believe. So I go there with low expectations, not expecting much from the tournament itself. It has other restrictions and it will operate entirely on its own and with a different system."

Stefanos Tsitsipas not thrilled to head to another bubble in Miami. I've no idea what he's referring to at the end of his statement, but it sounds like something's brewing? pic.twitter.com/zd0cpshjq0 — Chris Oddo (@TheFanChild) March 21, 2021

"I like playing at Miami but without fans it's going to be really different" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas will miss the support of his Greek fans at Miami

Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed he likes playing at the Miami Masters, but that it would be less motivating this year given that the number of fans allowed will be limited.

"I like playing there but without fans it's going to be really different," Tsitsipas said.

Stefanos Tsitspas bookended his answer by suggesting that there is more than meets the eye with regard to the conditions at the Miami Masters this year. The Greek seemed to imply that the absence of top players like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer from the event was an indication the tournament had added new rules which were not palatable to everyone.

"And some other things that will be happening as well, that I heard, I guess that also explains the absence of players," Tsitsipas said. "I don't want to say more and comment more on that, but in a way I'm not surprised."

On Saturday, Miami Mayor Dan Gelber declared a state of emergency in the city as well as an 8 p.m. deadline to control the spread of the virus. As per the new COVID-19 guidelines, a curfew will be in place for the entertainment district of the city and various roads will be closed, which would make it difficult for the fans to attend the Hard Rock Stadium - where the Miami Masters is taking place.