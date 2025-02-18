Stefanos Tsitsipas gets real about why he won't judge Jannik Sinner after doping ban divides tennis world

Stefanos Tsitsipas made his feelings known on the Jannik Sinner doping saga. The Italian has agreed to serve a three-month ban from the sport, which will bar him from participating in any events till May 4, 2025.

The Greek is currently in the Middle East, preparing for his Round of 32 clash at the Qatar Open 2025. Being picked as the sixth seed in the tournament, he looks to make a comeback in Doha by winning a title after his past heartbreaks at the Australian Open and ABN AMRO (Rotterdam) Open this year.

The 26-year-old spoke to a media outlet named BBTennis and spoke candidly about his thoughts on the ban imposed on Jannik Sinner. He was loud and clear in stating that the situation at hand was 'tricky' and hence he wouldn't make any comment on it without being fully aware of the situation.

"I really can't judge him or say anything about him because I really don't know what happened. These are very tricky things, I see people pointing fingers and saying this and that," Tsitsipas said.

The star player also threw light on him contemplating about facing the same situation .

"It's a tricky situation like I have been trying to see myself in that situation- if that happened to me and knowing that, you know something else might have happened that wasn't entirely my blame. I can't really say, like, these are the type of things that I won't comment on because I am not entirely sure what's behind this," added Tsitsipas.

The Italian has come to a middle ground with The World Anti-Doping Agency (referred to as WADA hereon) on a case resolution settlement.

Jannik Sinner will be serving a three-month ban due to the negligence of his entourage

Jannik Sinner at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner was tested positive for Clostebol, a banned drug, twice last year in March. After going back and forth with WADA since September of last year, he has settled with the organization by accepting a three-month ban.

Even though, the Italian's case deemed him to not be guilty of intentionally doping- he will still be serving the ban due to both WADA and the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) assessing him to be responsible for his entourage's negligence. They clarified the details of his ban in a statement released by them on 15 February 2025.

Excerpt from WADA's statement on Jannik Sinner case - Source: WADA

The star player will however not be missing any major tournaments and is expected to be back before Roland Garros 2025.

