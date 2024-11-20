Stefanos Tsitsipas and girlfriend Paula Badosa embrace England's snowy weather; exude happiness as they visit Aston Martin headquarters in Gaydon

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas visited the Aston Martin headquarters in Gaydon. The tennis couple is enjoying their offseason by embracing England's snowy weather. One of tennis' most popular couples, they wrapped up their 2024 seasons and took off for a vacation in England.

Badosa and Tsitsipas visited British car manufacturer Aston Martin's 55-acre facility located in Gaydon, Warwickshire, England. Tsitsipas uploaded a Boomerang mirror video on his Instagram story posing with the Spaniard. The couple was brimming with happiness in their snowy visuals.

Badosa and Tsitsipas began their romance in May last year in Rome, Italy. However, this past May, the couple announced an amicable split through public statements leaving fans surprised. Their separation was short-lived, as they were together again, rekindling their relationship. Now, the pair seems to be thriving, enjoying their time together.

Paula Badosa "surprised" by boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas not learning much Spanish

In an interview with Eurosport last week, Paula Badosa jokingly said she was pressuring Stefanos Tsitsipas to learn Spanish but was "surprised" by his disappointing progress:

"He is not doing well, he has surprised me badly. I have told him off. And he has asked me for Greek! I am putting pressure on him. He says that next year he is going to travel with a teacher who speaks Spanish to him."

Badosa shared that Tsitsipas's words earlier in 2024 helped her succeed this year. The Spaniard was out of the Top 100 during the 2024 French Open and she was on the verge of quitting when the Greek expressed his faith in her.

"I wasn't well, I wasn't where I wanted to be. And I told him: 'I think I'm going to give up this year because I don't see myself going back to this.' And he looked at me with a face like I was crazy and said: 'But you're going to be in the top 10 again soon,'" Paula Badosa said.

After battling a chronic back injury last year, the 27-year-old staged an impressive comeback in the latter half of this season. She made deep runs in several tournaments and claimed her first title in two years. Finishing the season ranked World No. 12, she expressed pride in her remarkable progress.

Meanwhile, Tsitsipas finished the year as World No. 11 with a 45-22 record and one title. After qualifying for the event five consecutive times, he was an alternate at the ATP Finals. Interestingly, the couple is expected to face off in one of the first tournaments of next season - the 2025 United Cup. Spain and Greece have been drawn in the same group.

