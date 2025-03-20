Stefanos Tsitsipas and girlfriend Paula Badosa can't stop smiling during NBA date as pair enjoy Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons in stylish fits

Tennis couple Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas took some time off the tennis court and enjoyed watching basketball together. The duo were present courtside for the NBA match between Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons.

Tsitsipas and Badosa are expected to feature in the Miami Open this week. While the Greek will enter the event on the back of a fourth-round exit in Indian Wells, Basosa will join the action following a minor break due to injury.

The popular couple posed for the shutterbugs during the Miami Heat's encounter against the Detroit Pistons. Here is a video of them catching the action live in stylish fits courtside:

Tsitsipas and Badosa started dating in June 2023, and are candidly called "Tsitsidosa." They briefly broke up in May 2024 but got back together after realizing their strong connection. The duo are often supporting each other on tour and even played mixed doubles together at the 2024 French Open.

Both players have made a decent start to their seasons so far. While Badosa reached the semifinal of the Australian Open, Tsitsipas silenced his critics by winning the Dubai Tennis Championships last month. He overpowered Felix Auger Aliassime in the finals 6-3, 6-3.

Both players are among the top 10 seeds in Miami this week. Tsitsipas, seeded 9th, will begin his campaign in the second round against Chun Hsin Tseng. Meanwhile, Badosa, seeded 10th, will take on Victoria Mboko in her opening match.

"I have a lovely girlfriend that started cooking for me" - Stefanos Tsitsipas reveals Paula Badosa's sweet habit that makes him happy

Paula Badosa and Tsitsipas in the BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Source: Getty

World No. 10 Stefanos Tsitsipas recently revealed that he had been exploring cooking with his girlfriend Paula Badosa. Tsitsipas and Badosa are often seen sharing their journey on social media. The Greek spoke about his newfound hobby in the Dubai Tennis Championships last month.

"Lately a lot of cooking," Stefanos Tsitsipas said. "I enjoy cooking. I have a lovely girlfriend that started cooking for me. I’m having a great time cooking and chatting at the same time."

He also spoke about keeping himself occupied with outdoor activities such as mini golf.

"These are the small things that bring joy to me. I like having walks. Little sort of activities on my days off. Maybe even playing mini golf. It’ll be definitely be something I wanna do," he added.

While Tsitsipas will make his seventh appearance in Miami, Paula Badosa returns to the event for the eighth time in her career. Both players are yet to get past the quarterfinal stage at the iconic event.

