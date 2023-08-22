Stefanos Tsitsipas & girlfriend Paula Badosa turn tourists; take the New York City Subway, pose in front of World Trade Center ahead of US Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa captivated hearts once again on Tuesday (22 August) as they took to their joint social media account "Tsitsidosa" to post pictures from their recent date in New York City ahead of the 2023 US Open.

On their day off, the beautiful pair explored the city that never sleeps. Tsitsipas and Badosa can be seen taking the iconic New York City Subway and posing in front of the World Trade Center in photos released on the "Tsitsidosa" account's Instagram stories.

The couple's outfits were also matching during their date. While the Greek donned a black T-shirt and white pants, his girlfriend wore a white oversized shirt over a black dress.

The Tsitsidosa account's Instagram story

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa made their joint Instagram account to document their relationship. The two started dating around May this year and have regularly posted content on their social media, allowing their most devout fans to keep tabs on their relationship.

The couple also stunned fans earlier this year when they shared photographs and videos from their outings in Dubai and Monte Carlo on social media.

Stefanos Tsitsipas looking to salvage his subpar 2023 season

Stefanos Tsitsipas hits a forehand at 2023 Wimbledon

While Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have turned heads online, they have failed at making an impact on their respective tours in 2023. While the Greek has not done well at a big tournament since finishing as the runner-up at the Australian Open in January, Badosa fell outside of the women's top 30 rankings due to a recurring stress fracture in her spine.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, in particular, has recorded a 40-15 win-loss record on the ATP tour. The Greek won his first title in 2023 at the ATP 250 tournament in Los Cabos, after having previously dropped championship matches to Novak Djokovic in Melbourne and Carlos Alcaraz in Barcelona. He has endured a rough patch on the tour since then, though, losing early at the ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati.

Tsitsipas will be looking to strike his form in the upcoming US Open. It is pertinent to note that he has only 10 points to defend at the New York Slam, since he was upset by qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan in the first round last year.

A deep showing at Flushing Meadows would give him a load of ATP ranking points and help him maintain his top ranking ahead of this year's indoors season, where he is defending a mammoth 1,055 points.