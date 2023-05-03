Tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou heaped praise on Stefanos Tsitsipas for his ability to try and remain grounded at all times. The Greek player had earlier mentioned that he tries to remain tolerant towards accepting his weaknesses at any point and added that it isn't shameful for him to show that side of himself.

Tsitsipas, ranked fifth in the world, is currently playing in the 2023 Madrid Open. Seeded fourth in the tournament, the Greek player will play lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open on Thursday. The Greek player beat Dominic Thiem, Sebastian Baez and Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the earlier rounds to advance to the quarterfinals.

In a recent interview, Tsitsipas touched on the idea of accepting one's weaknesses and how important it is to remain tolerant towards the same, saying:

"Many people want to show strength and how powerful they are, but few are more tolerant towards accepting and showing weakness. For me it’s not a shame to show that side, everyone is different and cannot be treated the same way."

Quoting the conversation, Patrick Mouratoglou, who previously coached 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams towards the end of her career, declared that the way the Greek player strives to keep himself grounded is one of the many reasons why he likes him.

"One of the many reasons why I love this man @steftsitsipas," Mouratoglou tweeted.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is gunning to win his first ATP tour title of the year. He lost to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final in January and missed out on his maiden Grand Slam title, following which he registered another runner-up finish at the Barcelona Open (loss to Carlos Alcaraz).

Stefanos Tsitsipas says Roger Federer is the GOAT

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup.

The GOAT debate has always been a raging topic in tennis and Stefanos Tsitsipas weighed in on his opinions on the topic.

After losing the final of the Barcelona Open, the Greek player opined, in a conversation with Spanish daily Marca, that Roger Federer is the greatest of all time, over Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

The 24-year-old, a long-time Federer-fan, was of the opinion that the 20-time Grand Slam champion's overall impact on tennis made him the GOAT over other players.

"For me the best in history is not based on the titles, the number of Grand Slams or the number of matches you have won. The GOAT has to be the player who has attracted the most fans to a tennis court, the one who has inspired people the most to do something useful with their lives, the person who has made them enjoy the most. If we summarize all this in someone, that someone is Roger Federer. I stay with him and then I would say Rafa Nadal," Stefanos Tsitsipas had said.

Poll : 0 votes