A mistake by the chair umpire cost Stefanos Tsitsipas a crucial point in the 2023 Barcelona Open semifinal against Lorenzo Musetti.

Tsitsipas qualified for the Barcelona Open final for the third time in his career by defeating Musetti 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 in the ATP 500 clay-court semifinal on Saturday. The Greek and the Italian faced each other for the fourth time, with Tsitsipas winning all three previous meetings.

At match point in the second set (6-4, 5-4, AD-40), Tsitsipas played the ball quite close to his body and successfully returned a shot from Musetti on the volley. With his back to the umpire and the racquet so close to his body, Tsitsipas led the chair umpire to believe the ball struck his racquet twice. As a result, the umpire did not award the 24-year old the point he rightfully earned and called a double touch instead.

The two-time Grand Slam runner-up proceeded to argue with the umpire to make his case, but the call did not get overturned. Musetti went on to hold his serve and then broke Tsitsipas in the next game to snatch the set away from him. Thankfully, the latter did not lose his mind due to the mistake and stayed on course to take the contest, albeit playing one set longer than he should have.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Yeah, tennis needs video review to be available to officials. No reason not to get these calls right, and it wouldn’t be needed often enough to meaningfully slow down play. Yeah, tennis needs video review to be available to officials. No reason not to get these calls right, and it wouldn’t be needed often enough to meaningfully slow down play. https://t.co/Y1dQUIjGE7

The World No. 3 has now won 20 of his 25 matches this season and will meet Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

"It was such a mental challenge" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 Barcelona Open

At the post-match press conference, Stefanos Tsitsipas gave his thoughts on the match, touching on the physically and mentally challenging conditions he had to endure.

“It was very physical out there. We had to cover lots of metres on the court and he had some incredible defensive shots that I really didn’t expect at all."

"It was such a mental challenge, I had to go out there and fight it all through [with] the determination of a lion, and just [went] out there to do the best I can. He’s a very difficult challenge, especially on this court, so it required a little bit more today,” Tsitsipas said.

Tsitsipas will be aiming for the Barcelona Open title without focusing on the previous disappointments he has experienced in the tournament in the past. He will be vying for his first title in Barcelona after losing two previous finals to Rafael Nadal (in 2018 and 2021).

“Getting myself out there for another chance [to win the Barcelona title], my will is strong and so is my heart. I go out there and give it a go and try the best I can. Nothing [negative] at all. Just enjoy this,” Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

Poll : 0 votes