"One day I'll be able to tell my grandchildren that I've been No. 1" - Stefanos Tsitsipas picks top rank over winning Grand Slams

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently opened up about his ultimate career goal, chosing between winning a Grand Slam title or attaining the World No. 1 ranking.

Tsitsipas is currently in Mexico for the Los Cabos Open, competing as the top-seeded player. After receiving a bye in the first round, he will face John Isner of the USA in the second round on August 3. Isner bettered Rinky Hijikata of Australia in the opening round.

In a recent interview with Mexican publication El Universal Deportes, the 24-year-old stated that he would trade a Major title to get the top ranking in the tennis world. Tsitsipas believes that achieving the World No. 1 ranking indicates that the player has realized their maximum potential and reached the pinnacle of their career.

"I'll trade (a Grand Slam) for being number one. It is definitely something special, it is a sign that you have reached the maximum in your career, and I like it when you are able to maximize everything,” he remarked. "This way, one day I will be able to tell my grandchildren that I have been number one."

The closest Stefanos Tsitsipas has been to being crowned the top-ranked player in men's tennis was when he became World No. 3 on August 9, 2021. The Greek is currently ranked World No. 5.

Meanwhile, in Grand Slams, Tsitsipas' best performance has been reaching the finals at the 2023 Australian Open and 2021 French Open, losing to Novak Djokovic on both occasions. At the Wimbledon Championships and US Open, his best performance has been reaching the fourth and third-round appearances, respectively.

Stefanos Tsitsipas links up with Mark Philippoussis again only months after parting ways

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas has re-hired former tennis player-turned-coach Mark Philippoussis, just months are parting ways with him. The two first linked up in February 2020 and were together until May this year.

In this period, Tsitsipas reached multiple Grand Slam finals and won his first grass-court title at the 2022 Mallorca Championships. Announcing the split in May, Philippoussis thanked Tsitsipas for the incredible opportunity to work together and wished him great luck for the future.

“Stefanos Tsitsipas thank for the opportunity of being a part of your team. It was a great ride and experience, I’m proud of what we achieved together in the short amount of time we had. I wish you health, happiness and success for your future, on and off the court!” he wrote on Instagram.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' father, Apostolos Tsitsipas, is also part of his coaching team. Mark Philippoussis was recently spotted in Mexico, where Tsitsipas is currently playing. According to the Greek publication SDNA, Philippoussis and Apostolos will take turns accompanying the 9-time ATP champion at different tournaments and only coach him together at Grand Slams.