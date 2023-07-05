Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa are set to compete as a team in the mixed doubles tournament at Wimbledon 2023.

Tsitsipas and Badosa started dating not long back and have already become a greatly adored couple in tennis. The duo have entered the mixed doubles event at the grass-court Major and will take on top seeds Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek in the opening round.

If Tsitsipas and Badosa win their opening match, they will take on either Andrea Vavassori and Liudmila Samsonova or Rafael Matos and Louisa Stefani.

The Greek is also competing in the men's doubles event at Wimbledon with his brother Petros as his partner. The pair will face the French duo of Arthur Fils and Luca van Assche in the opening round.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa both enter the second round of the singles events at Wimbledon 2023

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action at Wimbledon 2023

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa are both in the second round of the singles tournaments at Wimbledon. Badosa won 6-3, 6-3 against Alison Riske in the first round and will next take on Marta Kostyuk, who ousted eighth seed Maria Sakkari 0-6, 7-5, 6-2 in her previous match.

The two will lock horns for the fourth time, with the Spaniard leading 3-0 in the head-to-head.

Tsitsipas, on the other hand, had to survive a scare from Dominic Thiem in the opening round. The Greek ground out a 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-6(8) win over the Austrian to set up a second-round clash against Andy Murray.

Tsitsipas will face the former World No. 1 for the third time, with their head-to-head currently tied at 1-1. Murray won the last meeting between the two 6-3, 7-6(4) in the quarterfinals of the Boss Open in Stuttgart.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa are both yet to win a singles title so far this season. The Greek has triumphed in 33 out of 45 matches, with his best performance being reaching the final of the Australian Open. He also managed to get to the semifinals of the Italian Open and the final of the Barcelona Open.

Paula Badosa has won 18 out of 26 matches so far in 2023, with her most notable performance being reaching the quarterfinals of the Italian Open. She also made it to the semifinals of the Adelaide International 2 and the last eight of two WTA 500 events in Charleston and Stuttgart.

