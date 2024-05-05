Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa unfollow each other on Instagram following their break-up

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have broken up after dating for less than a year.

Badosa announced the couple's separation on her Instagram story, claiming that they decided to "amicably part ways".

"After careful consideration and many cherished moments together, Stefanos and I have decided to amicably part ways. We have shared a journey filled with love and learning, and it is as friends with immense mutual respect that we now choose to move forward on our own paths. We are grateful for the support of our friends, family, and all who have been part of our story," the Spaniard wrote.

Paula Badosa's Instagram story

Since then, Badosa and Tsitsipas have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Paula Badosa's Instagram

Stefanos Tsitsipas' Instagram

Tsitsipas and Badosa started dating in 2023 and this year, they teamed up at the Tie Break Tens, an exhibition event in Indian Wells. The pair reached the final before losing to Ben Shelton and Emma Navarro.

Tsitsipas said after the tournament that the Tie Break Tens was where he and Badosa met for the first time.

"Tie Break Tens is pretty much where we met first time. So it has, you know, a sentimental type of value for us and I hope we can do many more in the future," the Greek said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas called himself and Paula Badosa soulmates

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action at the Barcelona Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas said back in June 2023 that he and Badosa were soulmates and that that was the best way to define them.

"Yes, we are a couple. But not only (that). We are soulmates. That's how it should be defined. It is very rare that you find your soulmate. If you ask Paula, she'll tell you exactly the same thing," Tsitsipas told German newspaper BILD.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have endured contrasting 2024 seasons so far. While the Greek has won 21 out of 28 matches so far, the Spaniard has triumphed in only six out of 15 fixtures.

Tsitsipas' only title so far this season came at the Monte-Carlo Masters, which he won after beating Casper Ruud in the final. It was his third title at the Masters 1000 event. He also reached the final of the Barcelona Open. Badosa's best performance so far in 2024 is reaching the third round of the Australian Open.

Both players lost their opening match at the Madrid Open. Badosa lost to compatriot Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round while Tsitsipas was beaten by Thiago Monteiro in the second round.