Stefanos Tsitsipas picks his favorite thing about girlfriend Paula Badosa, names Carlos Alcaraz as the most complete player, & more ahead of US Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas named Carlos Alcaraz as the most complete player on tour and also picked his favorite thing about girlfriend Paula Badosa during a recent fan interaction.

Tsitspas is set to kickstart his 2023 US Open campaign against Canada's Milos Raonic on Monday, August 28.

Prior to the event, the World No. 7 answered some questions posted by fans on Reddit. He picked his brother Petros Tsitsipas as his biggest supporter among the family members.

"My brother Petros. He always tries his best to be there for me and to ensure I bring the best out myself. He is honestly my rockstar! He cares a lot, and he means a lot to me," he said.

The 25-year-old then named Carlos Alcaraz as the most complete player on the ATP Tour currently. He is winless in five meetings against the Spaniard so far.

Stefanos Tsitsipas further picked girlfriend Paula Badosa's intellect as his "favorite thing" about her.

"I wish some days to be someone not recognized at all" - Carlos Alcaraz on his time in New York during US Open

Carlos Alcaraz recently stated he wants to feel like a normal person and not get recognized by people all the time. He also talked about the ways in which his professional life has changed.

"Well, my life change a lot, a lot. Probably is different life, talking about the way that I'm more, let's say, famous. A lot of people is starting to know my name after the US Open last year, for example," Alcaraz said during a pre-tournament press conference ahead of the US Open.

But the World No. 1 suggested he's the "same guy" on a personal level, saying:

"The personal life didn't change at all. I'm the same guy, normal guy. Obviously I feel that I'm more mature on court. I feel that I'm a better player than I was a year ago. Even I got my first Grand Slam last year, but I feel like I'm more mature and I'm better."

Alcaraz further said it was difficult for him to walk on the streets of New York because of the attention he receives. He stated:

"Sometimes I like it; sometimes no. Sometimes you want to feel like a normal guy, to walk normally. Here in New York, there are a lot of Spanish people, South American people as well. It's difficult for me to walk normally sometimes."

"Yeah, I wish some days to be someone not recognized at all. But it's going to be impossible. I have to enjoy that part as well. But sometimes it makes difficult," the two-time Grand Slam winner added.

Alcaraz is scheduled to face Germany's Dominik Koepfer in the opening round of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.