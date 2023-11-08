"Stefanos Tsitsipas pretending his career is better than Rafael Nadal's" - Greek calling ATP Finals 'bigger than a Grand Slam' annoys tennis fans

World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas has said that the ATP Finals is 'bigger than a Grand Slam' and his comments have annoyed some tennis fans.

Tsitsipas has had great success at the year-end tournament, having won it in his debut in 2019 and appearing in it every year since. He is now gearing up for his fifth participation in the event, scheduled to take place from November 12-19 in Turin, Italy.

The Greek spoke with the ATP tour before beginning his campaign and said:

"It's a whole celebration. The ATP Finals is a commemoration and celebration of the best of the best in our sport. We all gather together and we get to play against each other and focus on the fact that we are the best in the world trying to fight for this mega trophy, which is a grand prize in our sport. It means a lot."

"I would consider it probably a bigger thing than a [Grand] Slam, honestly. It has big prestige and it's a very valuable asset if you're able to conquer and win it," he added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' words did not sit well with some tennis fans, who took to Reddit to vent their feelings. One user said that the 2023 Australian Open finalist is 'pretending' that his career is better than Rafael Nadal's considering the Spaniard has not won an ATP Finals title to date, unlike him.

"Like when Zevrev said "nothing is bigger then Olympics". Tsitipas pretending his career is better then Nadals, get real Tsistipas. In the grand scheme of things, no one counts atp finals that much when talking about who's goat!" the user wrote.

Another wrote:

"No one really knows about ATP Finals outside of Tennis watching crowd but if I mention Wimbledon - a majority would recognize and appreciate its prestige. Make it of what you would. You winning ATP Finals doesn't make it prestigious Stef. Smh."

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

A look into Stefanos Tsitsipas' title-winning run at ATP Finals 2019

Stefanos Tsitsipas pictured with his maiden ATP Finals trophy

Stefanos Tsitsipas had a fairytale run at the 2019 ATP Finals in his debut at the year-end tournament.

The Greek beat the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the group stage matches to move to the semifinals.

Tsitsipas then scored a straight-set win, 6-3, 6-4, against six-time tournament champion Roger Federer in the last four before defeating Dominic Thiem from a set down, 6-7(6), 6-2, 7-6(4), to take the title home.

