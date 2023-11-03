Stefanos Tsitsipas qualifies for ATP Finals for 5th straight year; girlfriend Paula Badosa sends her love

Stefanos Tsitsipas has secured his spot in the prestigious ATP Finals for the fifth year in a row.

Tsitsipas, who won the season finale in 2019, is one of the six players who have already qualified for the elite eight-man tournament, which will be held in Turin from November 12 to 19. The Greek joins Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, and Andrey Rublev, while two spots are still up for grabs.

The 25-year-old has had an impressive season, reaching his second Grand Slam final at the Australian Open and winning his 10th ATP tour title in Los Cabos.

In Paris, Tsitsipas beat 10th seed Alexander Zverev 7-6 (2), 6-4, to register his 50th win of the season. He hit 37 winners and broke Zverev in the opening game of the second set and held his nerve to seal the victory with his 10th ace.

Tsitsipas's girlfriend Paula Badosa was quick to express her love and pride for her boyfriend on social media. She shared the news of his qualification on her Instagram story with a heart and a clapping hands emoji.

"💗👏," Badosa reacted on Instagram.

Stefanos Tsitsipas to face Karen Khachanov in the 2023 Paris Masters quarterfinals

Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Rolex Paris Masters on Friday.

Tsitsipas, currently ranked No. 6 in the world, has a 50-21 win-loss record this season so far. The Greek defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime and Zverev in straight sets en route to the last eight.

Khachanov, ranked No. 15 in the world, has a 33-16 win-loss record this season so far. The Russian has won one title this year, at Zhuhai, and reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and Miami. He has also had some close matches in Paris, dropping a set to Roman Safiullin in the first round.

Both Tsitsipas and Khachanov are powerful baseliners who rely on their big serves and groundstrokes to dominate rallies. They have similar game styles, but Tsitsipas has a slight edge in terms of consistency, variety, and experience.

Stefanos Tsitsipas leads the head-to-head record against Karen Khachanov by 6-1. However, the latter won their most recent encounter in the Round of 16 at the Miami Open this year, where the Russian prevailed in straight sets, 7-6(4), 6-4.

The winner of the match will face either Hubert Hurkacz or Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals.