Stefanos Tsitsipas drew an amusing Batman analogy about Lewis Hamilton’s switch from Mercedes to Ferrari. The seven-time F1 champion is expected to make his Ferrari debut in the Australian Grand Prix in March 2025.

Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 world driver's champion, winning his first title with McLaren in 2008. He joined Mercedes in 2013 and secured six more titles. Last year, he announced his decision to switch to one of Mercedes' biggest rivals, Ferrari from 2025 onwards.

In an Instagram Reel shared by Mercedes' official handle on December 20, 2024, Hamilton, whose net worth is $300 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), was seen bidding farewell to the team he spent over a decade with. Greek tennis star Tstisipas recently commented on the post:

"Lewis leaving Mercedes is like Batman leaving Gotham"

Tsitsipas' comparison of the Brit leaving Mercedes to "Batman leaving Gotham" highlights the deep connection between Hamilton and the team. Much like how Gotham is synonymous with Batman, Mercedes has been Hamilton’s home for over a decade, where he became a dominant force in F1.

The Greek tennis star meanwhile has had a horrid start to his 2025 season with a first-round exit at the Australian Open. He believes 'karma' may have struck at the event.

"It’s quite ironic" - Stefanos Tsitsipas claims how 'karma' may have played a role in his Australian Open 2025 shock upset

Stefanos Tsitsipas took on Alex Michelsen in the first round of the 2025 Australian Open on Monday, January 13. The 11th-seed Greek never looked to get a hold of the match which turned into a 5-7,3-6, 6-2, 4-6 defeat.

In his post-match press conference, Tsitsipas revealed that he withdrew from the doubles event, where he was set to partner with his brother Petros, as a precaution to conserve energy for a deep singles run. However, the decision ultimately backfired.

"It’s quite ironic. My whole [idea] was to try to go deep into the Australian Open. I knew the first thing I had to consider was not playing doubles," Tsitsipas said. "I guess karma hit me. I was not able to deliver or play the way I was hoping to at this year's event. The whole purpose was just to save up on some energy and be fresher hopefully in the deeper draw of the tournament."

Tsitsipas is set to compete next at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, where he will be the sixth seed and take on a qualifier in the first round.

