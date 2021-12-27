Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts to humorous tweet about the duration of his bathroom breaks

Stefanos Tsitsipas's 2021 season will be memorable for several reasons. He reached his first ever Grand Slam final at the French Open. He won his first Masters 1000 title at Monte Carlo. He became the second ever player to defeat Rafael Nadal after falling behind in the first two sets at a Major.
But what truly gained him notoriety this year were his bathroom breaks. In his first-round match against Andy Murray at the US Open, Tsitsipas found himself caught in controversy for taking two lengthy toilet-breaks.
Murray blamed the World No. 3 for deliberately taking up too much time as a tactic to ensure that the Brit lost momentum.
Later in the US Open, the 23-year-old was again criticized for taking a needlessly long break, this time in the match against Adrian Mannarino.
Four months since, Tsitsipas seems to have finally gotten over the bad memories associated with the incident. So much so that he has even taken to social media to joke about it.
Recently, one of the writers for Tennis Majors had tweeted in jest about the duration of Tsistsipas's breaks. He had compared them to the in-movie duration of the break taken by Arantxa Sanchez Vicario in the recently released film "King Richard".
"My only criticism of King Richard is that Arantxa Sanchez Vicario's bathroom break lasted longer in movie time than Stefanos Tsitsipas' bathroom breaks last in real time," the tweet read.
Tsitsipas shared the tweet on his Instagram story as well as retweeted it, saying that it was something his girlfriend hated too.
"Ask my girlfriend regarding bathroom breaks… it’s been pissing her off since day one," Tsitsipas wrote on Twitter.
Stefanos Tsitsipas maintains that he never did anything untoward by taking extended bathroom breaks
Stefanos Tsitsipas has remained firm in his stand throughout the controversy.
The Greek defended himself, saying that he tried to be as quick as possible and the only reason he took the breaks was because it was necessary. He dismissed the accusations of him trying to break his opponents' momentum as mere conjecture.
Meanwhile, the ATP has taken matters into its own hands to try and prevent similar controversies in the future. According to the new rules, players will only be allowed one break during matches.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The break cannot last more than five minutes and has to be taken at the end of a set. Any non-adherence to the rule will result in a time violation.