Stefanos Tsitsipas receives loving message from sister Elisavet after his Dubai title win

Stefanos Tsitsipas' sister couldn't hold back her emotions after the ATP star's remarkable victory in Dubai. The Greek made a significant comeback by clinching his maiden ATP 500 title, and later shared glimpses of his grand celebration, prompting an adorable reaction from his sister, Elisavet.

Ad

Stefanos Tsitsipas finally found success on his third attempt at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Saturday, March 1. He defeated the Canadian ATP star Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3 to win his 12th tour-level title.

Tsitsipas had come closer to the title in Dubai twice, losing to Roger Federer in 2019 and to Novak Djokovic in 2020. After years of struggles, the Greek finally made up for it with a strong baseline performance to win his first ATP 500 title and first hard-court trophy since winning in Los Cabos in 2023.

Ad

Trending

Stefanos Tsitsipas shared the excitement of getting his hands on a title almost 2 years ago. The 26-year-old shared a picture of himself on Instagram, in which he can be seen holding the glorious silver trophy. Making his feelings clear on the resurgence, he wrote:

"They said my game was sinking… so I got myself a boat."

Ad

Shortly after, his sister Elisavet took to the comments section of the post to congratulate the World No. 9 on his achievement.

"so proud you❤️" she wrote.

Elisavet Tsitsipas' comment - Via Instagram

Stefanos Tsitsipas' family includes two brothers, Petros and Pavlos, and a sister Elisavet, who is the youngest. Emerging from a background in tennis, Tsitsipas's parents got their oldest son playing tennis at a very young age, while all of his other siblings also play the same sport.

Ad

Stefanos Tsitsipas "relieved" after holding the trophy in Dubai

Stefanos Tsitsipas Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day Fourteen - Source: Getty

Stefanos Tsitsipas gave himself a pat on the back after overcoming the tough challenge against Felix Auger Aliassime. The Greek was on the hunt for the title in Dubai for a long time. Despite making it to the finals twice in his career, he couldn't surpass the challenges against Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Ad

After finally clinching the title, the 26-year-old admitted to feeling relieved with having the trophy in his hands.

“There is nothing that ensured the win today, it was just pure fighting. It’s a big relief that I’m able to hold that trophy after the third attempt. It’s something that I had in the back of my mind, and I’m happy to say I accomplished it. I had a great opponent [Felix Auger Aliassime] on the other side of the net, I knew it was a difficult task. I’m just proud of the way I managed the pressure and was able to perform in those crucial moments," he said, in a post match interview.

With this win, Tsitsipas not only won his 12th tour level title but also confirmed his re-entry into the top 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback