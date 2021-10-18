Stefanos Tsitsipas releases new vlog where he can be seen milking a cow, says his purpose in life is to regenerate his aspirations through travel

Stefanos Tsitsipas has released a new video blog on his YouTube channel, which showcases his three-day experience in Portugal's Azores archipelago. In a crisply edited 11-minute video, the Greek takes his fans through the Azores' largest island Sao Miguel, while also showing off some new skills - like milking a cow.

Tsitsipas has seemingly taken a lot of effort to make his vlog an enjoyable experience, peppering it with breathtaking views of the islands as well as his unique quotes and hilarious quips. But more importantly, the video once again brings to the fore the 23-year-old's passion for travel.

"My purpose in life is to fuel up my passions and regenerate my aspirations through travel," Tsitsipas says. "It is the reason to keep going in life."

The vlog starts off with Stefanos Tsitsipas introducing the Azores to his viewers while driving through the island. The Greek, who had previously admitted to not having received his driving license yet, called it "an unfinished business" but at the same time something that is "working out pretty well" for him.

The video then pans across to some spectacular views of the Azores, with Tsitsipas' voice-over saying that "the best life adventures are usually the ones that come unplanned."

After a lunch break at a restaurant, Tsitsipas reaches the point where the Red Bull cliff diving competition takes place annually.

The 23-year-old's sense of humor makes several appearances in the video. One of the finest examples of that is when he comes up with "Fun fact: Azores has more cows than inhabitants".

Stefanos Tsitsipas talks about his love for tea, says it is "underappreciated"

Stefanos Tsitsipas

The video then continues the following day, with Stefanos Tsitsipas setting out at 5.30 am to explore other parts of Sao Miguel. He can also be seen enjoying himself in the verdant green Gorreana Tea Plantation, Europe's oldest tea plantation.

That is where Tsitsipas spills how tea fascinates him and that he has been drinking it all his life.

A hardcore tea fan, the Greek even goes to the extent of saying that he finds constant chat about coffee "unattractive" and that "it drives him mad". He also visits a laboratory where tea is processed.

Tsitsipas, who strongly feels "tea is underappreciated", makes an effort to learn all about how the drink is brought to its final form.

The 23-year-old then wraps up the day by visiting a local farm, which has the biggest milk and cheese produce in the area. Instead of firing forehands on the tennis court, Tsitsipas can be seen in a new role when he starts milking a cow.

The Greek seems content doing that but quips that he can't take it up as a regular job since there is no Wi-Fi in the area and also because the ATP pays him handsomely.

"They did offer me a full-time job earlier and I kindly declined," Tsitsipas tells the viewers in his inimitable way. "I mean I had to, ATP pays way better. Besides there's no Wi-Fi here, I don't how I would get through."

The video ends with Stefanos Tsitsipas drinking the milk and supposedly recognizing about the difference that organic food can make. He talks about how he had previously felt bloated after having milk with his breakfast, but that here he feels absolutely fine.

