Stefanos Tsitsipas reveals a hobby that he picked up from girlfriend Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas booked his spot in the 2025 BNP Paribas Open fourth round with a straight-sets win over Matteo Berrettini. He had a smooth day at the office, coming through 6-3, and 6-3 in a little over an hour.

During his on-court interview, the Greek was asked about things that he enjoyed away from tennis, to which he responded by revealing his latest hobby: cooking.

Tsitsipas revealed that his girlfriend Paula Badosa recently began cooking for him and it also drew his interest. He went on to add that having conversations over cooking was something that he had grown fond of.

"Lately a lot of cooking," Stefanos Tsitsipas said. "I enjoy cooking. I have a lovely girlfriend that started cooking for me. I’m having a great time cooking and chatting at the same time."

Further elaborating on his interests outside of tennis, Tsitsipas said small things like going out for a walk and playing mini golf give him joy.

"These are the small things bring joy to me," the Greek player said. "I like having walks. Little sort of activities on my days off. Maybe even playing mini golf."

"That’s something I had in mind. I hope I can go play some mini golf. It’ll be definitely be something I wanna do," he added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas advances at Indian Wells in Paula Badosa's absence

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during his third-round encounter at the BNP Paribas Open. ( Source: Getty )

Stefanos Tsitsipas has successfully moved into the fourth round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open, having come through two straight-sets victories this week. His girlfriend Paula Badosa, however, was forced to pull out of the tournament with an injury.

The Spaniard, who had also retired from the encounter against Daria Saville at Merida last week, is battling a lower back injury. She will, however, be hoping for a speedy recovery as she is listed among the main draw entrants for the Miami Open next week.

As for Tsitsipas, the run here in Indian Wells has come as a major confidence booster. He came through a 6-2, 6-4 win over Thiago Seyboth Wild in his opener before holding off Italy's Berrettini in the next round.

The Greek player will now face the test of either Holger Rune or Ugo Humbert for a spot in the quarterfinals. Notably, he is on a seven-match winning streak, having lifted the trophy at the Dubai Tennis Championships in the lead-up to Indian Wells.

