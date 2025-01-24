Stefanos Tsitsipas reveals real reason why he split with father Apostolos as coach

Although Stefanos Tsitsipas hasn't enjoyed much success lately, he's still one of the better players on the Tour. Recently, he opened up about a few topics including his relationship with his father.

Initially in his career, Tsitsipas' father was also his coach on the court. The relationship had its ups and downs, but it ended in September of last year when his father Apostolos was fully removed from his coaching team.

Although the decision did not make any significant improvement in Tsitsipas' performance in tournaments, he felt it was needed. On the Tennis Insiders Club hosted by fellow player Caroline Garcia, he opened up about this.

"I think a lot of things changed outside of my tennis which affected my tennis. That's how I've been reflecting on that change with my father who was there with me from the beginning. We obviously had tensions, I think that's normal. I wouldn't think otherwise," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

Tsitsipas explained that he owes a lot to his father who guided him for many years and showed him how to be a professional tennis player.

"He's been a great support for me. He's a very emotional person, people don't understand he's very emotional to have around. He showed me the way for so many years, how to go and how to try and do it. He was not always wrong, but he's a man of honor and he admitted doing wrong and accepted mistakes."

Much of what Tsitsipas mentioned in the talk with Garcia and her partner hit home for her, and she also notably worked with her father for many years before parting ways with him. Tsitsipas also talked about the reasons why he parted ways with his father.

Stefanos Tsitsipas explains reasons for parting ways with his father

Many on Tour had called for Tsitsipas to part ways with his father for a long time. From the outside to many, it simply looked like things weren't working anymore, and that was certainly part of the reason, but it wasn't the only reason why they parted ways.

"I chose to stop collaborating with my father because I saw many things that were tiring to him. He didn't have the same energy levels that he used to. Perhaps he was making mistakes more often than normal, and I was already thinking for years I wanted to take my own route, but it was difficult to disconnect and let go of my father. Doing that to him hurt him so much. It's just difficult to cut him." (33:10)

As for where they stand now, Tsitsipas admitted that they're in touch and talk often because that is what he missed most.

"I'm in touch with him. I want him to be my father. I lost that value of having a father. It had become more of a business relationship." (34:12)

Stefanos Tsitsipas - 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 1

Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a shock elimination at the Australian Open, losing to Alex Michelsen in the first round.

