Stefanos Tsitsipas says Dominic Thiem's achievements are a "source of inspiration," calls himself a "romantic person"

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently claimed that he finds Dominic Thiem's achievements, particularly his US Open triumph, a source of inspiration. Tsitsipas also shed some light on his own nature, and called himself a "romantic" person who likes to do things the "old-fashioned way".

Dominic Thiem won the US Open in 2020, becoming the first player amongst the younger generation to get their hands on a Slam. But the 27-year-old has struggled a lot on tour since, dealing with a myriad of physical and mental issues. Thiem had even claimed a couple of weeks ago that he 'fell into a hole' after winning his first Slam.

Against that background, El Mundo asked Stefanos Tsitsipas whether he thinks he could experience something similar when he wins his maiden Slam. He responded by pointing out that Thiem’s condition was aggravated by his injury - which the Greek claimed he has experienced before.

Stefanos Tsitsipas went on to add that he hopes to emulate Dominic Thiem one day, and divert his attention to other areas of life after winning a Major title.

"I think his injury has been added to that," Tsitsipas said. "I've been in that position and it's not the best feeling in the world, when you're injured and wanting to compete, but your body says no. What he has achieved is one of my sources of inspiration. I think if I were to win a Grand Slam title I would try to explore something new, look for more opportunities, and I think Dominic is capable of that too."

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas was later informed by the interviewee that a lot of people see him as the most charismatic player of his generation. The 22-year-old took that as a cue to delve deeper into his personality, revealing that he has a "traditional side".

"I try to keep up with technology and its evolution, but I have a traditional side," Tsitsipas said. "I am a romantic man, I like roses, I like being away from my cell phone, doing things in the old-fashioned way, slowly, because everything goes at great speed and you can't stop at anything. Those kinds of things make you more aware of the moments you live."

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer & Novak Djokovic have all posed difficulties in a different way: Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently lost to Rafael Nadal in the final of the Barcelona Open

During the interview, Stefanos Tsitsipas also spoke about the Big 3. When asked to pick one out of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as the player he has had the most difficulty playing, the Greek went with a diplomatic response.

"I would say all three, in a different way," Tsitsipas said.

When asked to detail the reasons behind his recent good form, Tsitsipas highlighted the role played by his mental coach and support staff. He also mentioned that playing against world-class opponents like Djokovic, Federer and Nadal has helped him grow as a player.

"I have worked a lot physically and mentally, because I think that this last aspect is fundamental," Tsitsipas said. "My mental coach helps me to speak freely and express my feelings. My team has contributed to my growth. It has made me a better athlete, also combined with the experience of playing many matches on the circuit and having the opportunity to measure myself against tennis players like Djokovic, Nadal and Federer, in the best tournaments in the world."