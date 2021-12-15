"I live and breathe for pressure" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on dealing with pressure in tennis and life

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently hosted a session titled 'Finding Comfort in Life' on Twitter Spaces. He spoke to his fans about the mental challenges one faces in life. He also gave his own perspective on pressure and how he takes it in his stride on court.

The Greek talked about how he strives to embrace the pressures of the sport and not give in to them. He revealed that he embraces the pressure, which further helps him produce the best of results.

Tsitsipas said:

"I definitely embrace the pressure and make it a part of me. It's something that I strive for. Instead of becoming my enemy, it becomes my friend. I live and breathe for pressure. And that's when the best of things come."

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis The 2021 season of ATP Top 4: Stefanos Tsitsipas



🏆 2 titles

💪 1 Masters 1000

▪️ 1 Grand Slam final (Roland-Garros)

▪️ 3 finals

Tsitsipas went on to highlight how people often see pressure in a negative light and as something which is difficult to deal with. He explained that pressure can lead to "great things in life", since it compels one to eliminate distractions and focus.

The World No. 4 believes that having the opportunity to face pressure is in itself "incredible." He added:

"Many people see pressure as a curse and something that is really negative and it's seen as something that's very difficult to deal with. But I really see it on the bright side of things. I do feel like pressure is something that can lead to great things in life. Whether you're doing sports or anything else, having the opportunity to feel that pressure is incredible."

"Start every single day hungry and as if you've never done anything before" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open

Stefanos Tsitipas further urged his listeners to start their day with a hunger to achieve more. He believes that is the kind of mentality which leads to "good things" in life.

"Every day is a brand new day and it's just exciting too," Tsitsipas said. "Start every single day hungry and as if you've never done anything before, and I think that's the mentality that leads to good things in life, whether that's in your career or life."

The Greek then proceeded to provide his perspective on gratitude. He explained that gratitude is about appreciation of what one has without being worried about what one doesn't.

"Gratitude is not just merely settling for what you already have, it is appreciating what you already have and not complaining about things you don't have. Also, being willing to take action and work hard towards what you don't have - I think that's important," he added.

