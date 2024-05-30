Stefanos Tsitsipas shows his support for girlfriend Paula Badosa, drops in on her press conference at French Open after 2R win

Stefanos Tsitsipas showed support for his girlfriend Paula Badosa after her French Open 2024 second-round match against Yulia Putintseva on Thursday (May 30). The 26-year-old Badosa won the match 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 on Court 8. After the contest, Tsitsipas went into the press conference room along with Badosa and watched her as she took questions from the media.

Badosa and Tsitsipas confirmed their relationship last year after the former separated from Juan Betancourt. In May this year, Badosa dropped a statement, saying that she and Tsitsipas had parted ways ‘amicably’. However, the couple got back together soon, with Tsitsipas himself confirming the development.

As far as the match against Putintseva was concerned, Badosa found herself in trouble early on. But once she found her feet, it became tough for Putintseva to stop her.

The Spaniard registered five breaks of serve to put her opponent under pressure in the last two sets.

"She is my favourite" - Aryna Sabalenka on Badosa

Badosa will next go up against World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday at Philippe-Chatrier. Badosa and Sabalenka share a healthy friendship.

Sabalenka talked about the camaraderie she shares with the Spaniard while also lauding her for being a “great fighter”.

“Well, obviously, I watched (Rafael) Nadal and (Alexander) Zverev match. I watched Alcaraz yesterday. So, I still watch some tennis, some great matches. Just like Paula talked on the media, I watched her a lot. I really do (laughing). That wasn't a joke,” Sabalenka told the Roland Garros press.

“She's my favourite. I love her so much. I love to see her play, and she's really a great fighter, so it's always great matches,” Sabalenka added.

Sabalenka and Badosa have faced each other six times and the former leads the head-to-head 4-2. This year, Sabalenka has a 2-0 lead over Badosa.

In their last meeting, Sabalenka finished on the winning side after Badosa pulled out of the Stuttgart Open match with the scorecard reading 7-6 (4), 4-6, 3-3. Sabalenka also defeated Badosa 6-4, 6-3 at the Miami Open earlier this year.

Tsitsipas, on the other hand, advanced to the third round after beating Germany’s Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 6-2, 6-7(2), 6-4. The Greek star will next lock horns with the winner of the match between Lorenzo Sonego and Zhizhen Zhang.